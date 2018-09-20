Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 20.
Changi is Asia's most connected airport
But globally, it dropped two notches down to eighth spot, with London's Heathrow Airport topping the chart.
Blackout from Bedok to Boon Lay: What happened
Large parts of Singapore were hit by a blackout early Tuesday (Sept 18) morning, affecting close to 147,000 customers, and plunging homes and roads into darkness. Here’s what happened.
Employment agency that 'sold' maids on online marketplace Carousell has licence suspended
The Ministry of Manpower said it has established that employment agency SRC Recruitment was behind the maid advertisements.
Court rejects use of WhatsApp messages in CPF claim
The judge made clear the CPF Act prescribed that a member's funds must be bequeathed through nominations or distributed via intestacy laws.
Is the cashless jigsaw complete?
By all accounts, there is no better time to jump on the cashless bandwagon than now. This is chiefly because the Government is picking up the tab for equipment rental and the 0.5 per cent transaction fee for three years upon hawkers signing up with Nets. However, cash flow concerns are not fully addressed.
Alibaba's Jack Ma says promise of one million jobs in US has been scuppered by trade row
One million jobs would be close to 1 per cent of all jobs in the United States - meaning that successfully delivering on the pledge would make Alibaba one of the country's largest private employers.
'I don't have an attorney-general': Trump escalates his attacks on Jeff Sessions
Mr Trump said the former senator from Alabama came off as "mixed up and confused" when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in January 2017.
Nearly half of cellphone calls will be scams by 2019, report in US says
The report projects an explosion of incoming spam calls, marking a massive leap from 3.7 per cent of total calls in 2017 to more than 29 per cent this year, to a projected 45 per cent by early 2019.
Reel Rush: The best season for movies is here
The fall movie season is usually the best time for movie buffs. It is when the prestige movies, ones that are trying to make a run at the Oscars and Golden Globes, show up. This year offers a stellar line-up from biopics about historical figures to reboots of well-loved classics.
Football: Ronaldo controversially sent off, Lyon stun Man City in Champions League matches
Ronaldo's Champions League debut for Juventus lasted less than half an hour as the Portuguese star was red-carded after a collision with Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.