Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 19
PSI hits 154 in highest level since Saturday; haze in Singapore could get worse on Thursday
The haze that enveloped Singapore the past week worsened on Wednesday, and the air quality looks set to deteriorate further on Thursday, going by national forecasts.
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze? AskST clears the air
Should people wear the mask with the white side facing outwards if they want to protect themselves from pollution and illness?
A divided Fed reduces rates but may not cut again this year
The Fed's move reduced its key short-term rate - which influences many consumer and business loans - by an additional quarter-point to a range of 1.75 per cent to 2 per cent.
Trump says there are many options short of war with Iran after attack on Saudis
Mr Trump has previously said he does not want war and is coordinating with Gulf and European states.
Outdoor eateries see fewer customers as haze keeps diners indoors
Al fresco restaurants and open-air hawker stalls in the Central Business District said they have seen a 20 per cent drop in lunch and dinner crowds in the past few days.
Mega initiative to cement Singapore's aviation hub status
The project, which includes building, widening and reconfiguring roads, serve the future Terminal 5, which is slated to open around 2030.
Migraine sufferers cost Singapore $1 billion in economic losses last year
Productivity loss made up 80 per cent of the cost, with the remaining 20 per cent attributed to healthcare costs, such as medical tests and consultations.
Sentosa Boardwalk to get new lease of life as part of RWS expansion plans
Today, just two businesses - The Wine Company and Bones 'n Barrels - and clusters of vending machines remain on the boardwalk.
Court dismisses claim by family of ex-SA Tours boss over shares he gave long-time mistress
The court found that Madam Kay's version of events was inherently consistent and supported by documented evidence.
Top 10 acts to watch at F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2019
The line-up of A-list stars from various genres will entertain fans this weekend.