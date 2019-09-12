Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Sept 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Sept 12.
Haze in region gets worse as hot spots rise
Indonesia said it was not the only country at fault but Malaysia remains convinced that its neighbour is to blame for the poor air blowing its way.
Changes in HDB grants: No price spikes for resale flats but EC crunch could worsen
This is because the Government is likely to increase the supply of new flats to match the higher overall demand and keep housing prices under control.
Britain's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan warns of food shortages, public disorder
Lorries could have to wait up to two and a half days to cross the English Channel and British citizens could be subject to increased immigration checks at EU border posts.
Former Indonesian president Habibie, who described Singapore as a 'little red dot', dies aged 83
His unpopular presidency was the shortest in modern Indonesia’s history, but was transformative.
When patients launch unfair complaints against doctors
Patients who feel wronged by their doctors have recourse. But what if patients bring unwarranted accusations against doctors? There should be penalties to discourage spurious complaints from patients.
Scientists say they found first potentially habitable planet with water in its skies
It is no "second Earth" but "this is the best candidate for habitability that we know right now", said an astronomer.
US to ban flavoured vaping products as lung disease cases surge
The move could later be extended to an outright prohibition of vaping if adolescents migrate to tobacco flavours, seen as more legitimate products that help smokers quit their habit.
39 people fall ill after eating food from Mum's Kitchen Catering, Cherish Delights
Food hygiene officers at the two premises will have to reattend and pass the Food Hygiene Officers Course before they can resume their work.
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Mr Oh Ah Lek had been shopping with his family at Ikea last Saturday and was hit by a taxi driving out from Ikea's drop-off point as he was crossing a road.
Chinese concerts galore in Singapore: At least 20 coming in the next few months
They include home-grown star JJ Lin, Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao and Taiwanese singer Christine Fan.