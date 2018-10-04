Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 4.
SkillsFuture changing education mindset, says Ong Ye Kung
Saying that he was connecting the dots, Mr Ong spelt out how the SkillsFuture movement - launched in 2015 - spanned schools, higher education and the adult learning sector and was transforming preparations for the future.
StarHub to cut 300 jobs as part of 'strategic transformation plan'
StarHub will start laying off 300 full-time employees by the end of the month, said the telco in a statement on Wednesday evening.
Ex-agent gets $3.2m from AXA, plus six years' interest
The payout in this David versus Goliath stand-off is the largest reported sum in a case involving alleged unfair reference checks in the insurance industry.
Sulawesi quake: 'The ground opened up and swallowed people'
"The ground rose as if it moved in a circle, then we saw flowing mud. This made people panic. The flowing mud took stones, sand and trees along with it," a resident of Petobo, on the outskirts of Palu, told The Straits Times.
Dip in MRT satisfaction level must be reversed
Last week, the Singapore Management University's Institute of Service Excellence released results of a survey that showed commuters were happier with buses than they were with trains last year.
Man delivers food to neighbours in Yishun - with no delivery charge
He may not work for Deliveroo or foodpanda, but Singaporean James Chen delivers food to people in his neighbourhood all the same.
Key US senators criticise Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford
Two moderate Republicans who could be pivotal in determining whether the Senate confirms US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh criticised President Donald Trump for mocking a woman who has accused the judge of sexual assault.
3D-printed prosthesis boosts odds of survival for cancer-stricken hornbill at Jurong Bird Park
The great pied hornbill was given a 3D-printed prosthesis fitted on top of its bill.
Singapore's Manhattan ranked No. 3 on World's 50 Best Bars; Atlas breaks top 10
Manhattan at the Regent Singapore is one of the top three bars in the world, according to the World's 50 Best Bars list which was released in London.
Football: Ronaldo denies hotel sex attack, calls rape 'abominable'
“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” the Portuguese superstar tweeted in Portuguese and English.