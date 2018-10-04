Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 4.

SkillsFuture changing education mindset, says Ong Ye Kung



At the core of the SkillsFuture movement is passion," said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung at the triennial Singapore International Technical and Vocational Education and Training Conference. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Saying that he was connecting the dots, Mr Ong spelt out how the SkillsFuture movement - launched in 2015 - spanned schools, higher education and the adult learning sector and was transforming preparations for the future.

StarHub to cut 300 jobs as part of 'strategic transformation plan'



As part of a strategic transformation plan, StarHub will also focus on and invest in areas such as enterprise-oriented information and communications technology solutions. PHOTO: ST FILE



StarHub will start laying off 300 full-time employees by the end of the month, said the telco in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Ex-agent gets $3.2m from AXA, plus six years' interest



Mr Ramesh Krishnan, who worked at a cafe owned by his wife while the case was going on, was awarded damages for loss of earnings. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The payout in this David versus Goliath stand-off is the largest reported sum in a case involving alleged unfair reference checks in the insurance industry.

Sulawesi quake: 'The ground opened up and swallowed people'



An aerial view of Petobo sub-district following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Oct 2, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO



"The ground rose as if it moved in a circle, then we saw flowing mud. This made people panic. The flowing mud took stones, sand and trees along with it," a resident of Petobo, on the outskirts of Palu, told The Straits Times.

Dip in MRT satisfaction level must be reversed



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Last week, the Singapore Management University's Institute of Service Excellence released results of a survey that showed commuters were happier with buses than they were with trains last year.

Man delivers food to neighbours in Yishun - with no delivery charge



Mr James Chen offers this "food delivery" service about four times a week, with more than 20 orders each time. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



He may not work for Deliveroo or foodpanda, but Singaporean James Chen delivers food to people in his neighbourhood all the same.

Key US senators criticise Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford



US President Donald Trump addresses supporters at a Make America Great Again rally at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, on Oct 2, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Two moderate Republicans who could be pivotal in determining whether the Senate confirms US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh criticised President Donald Trump for mocking a woman who has accused the judge of sexual assault.

3D-printed prosthesis boosts odds of survival for cancer-stricken hornbill at Jurong Bird Park



Dr Hsu Li Chieh used a drill guide to fix the 3D-printed casque onto the hornbill during the operation, which took slightly over an hour. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



The great pied hornbill was given a 3D-printed prosthesis fitted on top of its bill.

Singapore's Manhattan ranked No. 3 on World's 50 Best Bars; Atlas breaks top 10



Singapore clinched the No. 3 spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars list which was announced in London, on Oct 3, 2018. Members of Manhattan’s team Philip Bischoff (left) and Gabriel Carlos (centre) were on hand to receive the award. PHOTO: WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS



Manhattan at the Regent Singapore is one of the top three bars in the world, according to the World's 50 Best Bars list which was released in London.

Football: Ronaldo denies hotel sex attack, calls rape 'abominable'



Ronaldo (right) and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez (centre) watch Juventus play Young Boys in Turin, in Oct 2, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” the Portuguese superstar tweeted in Portuguese and English.

