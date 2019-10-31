Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 31

US Justice Department reaches settlement with Malaysian fugitive financier Jho Low over 1MDB probe
Under the deal, Jho Low and parties related to him will waive rights to assets valued at over US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) allegedly acquired with 1MDB-related funds.
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
The Eight Riversuites resident, Mr Erramalli Ramesh, was very remorseful when he met senior security supervisor Steven Heng, said a security industry association leader present at the meeting.
Chile cancels Apec summit, Cop 25 climate meeting amid wave of protests
Chile withdrew as the host of an Apec summit next month, at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war hurting the global economy.
SingPost to introduce new rates, end doorstep delivery for small packages from Dec 2
The changes are aimed at increasing efficiency to tackle the strain in the mail system amid a surge in e-commerce volumes.
Home Front: Are elite schools doing enough to break down barriers?
RGS' move out of the Orchard area to Braddell has put the spotlight on whether elite schools are doing enough to help their students improve social mixing.
ST bags five prizes at Asian Digital Media Awards for engaging younger readers
The Straits Times emerged with five awards at the 10th edition of the Asian Digital Media Awards, including for Social Media Engagement and Best Digital Project to Engage Younger and/or Millennial Audiences.
S&P 500 ends at record as Fed cuts interest rates again
The Federal Reserve has also signaled it expects to hold off on further rate changes for now.
Jho Low's deal will recover more of the 1MDB loot but unlikely to sit well with Malaysia
The deal is unlikely to sit well with PM Mahathir Mohamad's government because of the complications it could present to the ongoing 1MDB trials against former premier Najib Abdul Razak, Mr Low and their accomplices.
NUS discovered global phishing attack to steal its academic research and data in October
The attack, which NUS discovered on Oct 15, had targeted student and alumni accounts.
High-sugar drinks: Bans don't work in changing behaviour
Instead, there is a need to engage the public and offer alternatives to drive sustainable behavioural change.