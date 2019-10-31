Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 31

US Justice Department reaches settlement with Malaysian fugitive financier Jho Low over 1MDB probe



Under the deal, Jho Low and parties related to him are set to waive rights to assets valued at over US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) allegedly acquired with 1MDB-related funds, said sources. PHOTO: AFP



Under the deal, Jho Low and parties related to him will waive rights to assets valued at over US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) allegedly acquired with 1MDB-related funds.

READ MORE HERE

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting



Senior security supervisor Steven Heng, who was verbally abused at Eight Riversuites condominium by a resident called Ramesh, pictured on Oct 30, 2019. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The Eight Riversuites resident, Mr Erramalli Ramesh, was very remorseful when he met senior security supervisor Steven Heng, said a security industry association leader present at the meeting.

READ MORE HERE

Chile cancels Apec summit, Cop 25 climate meeting amid wave of protests



A demonstrator with a Mapuche indigenous flag and a mask reading "No more death" protests against the Chilean government's economic policies in the surroundings of La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago on Oct 29, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Chile withdrew as the host of an Apec summit next month, at which the United States and China had been expected to sign a deal to ease a trade war hurting the global economy.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost to introduce new rates, end doorstep delivery for small packages from Dec 2



Currently, mail items between 501g and 2kg can be sent domestically as ordinary mail. SingPost will be replacing this option with two new categories: basic package and tracked package. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The changes are aimed at increasing efficiency to tackle the strain in the mail system amid a surge in e-commerce volumes.

READ MORE HERE

Home Front: Are elite schools doing enough to break down barriers?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



RGS' move out of the Orchard area to Braddell has put the spotlight on whether elite schools are doing enough to help their students improve social mixing.

READ MORE HERE

ST bags five prizes at Asian Digital Media Awards for engaging younger readers



(From left) Stomp editor Azhar Kasman, ST senior executive content producer Denise Chong and product manager of digital media products Joash Yeo at the 10th edition of the Asian Digital Media Awards on Oct 30, 2019. ST PHOTO: SHAN YIHONG



The Straits Times emerged with five awards at the 10th edition of the Asian Digital Media Awards, including for Social Media Engagement and Best Digital Project to Engage Younger and/or Millennial Audiences.

READ MORE HERE

S&P 500 ends at record as Fed cuts interest rates again



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, as a screen shows Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's news conference. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Federal Reserve has also signaled it expects to hold off on further rate changes for now.

READ MORE HERE

Jho Low's deal will recover more of the 1MDB loot but unlikely to sit well with Malaysia



Under the deal, Jho Low and parties related to him are set to waive rights to assets valued at over US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) allegedly acquired with 1MDB-related funds, said sources. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The deal is unlikely to sit well with PM Mahathir Mohamad's government because of the complications it could present to the ongoing 1MDB trials against former premier Najib Abdul Razak, Mr Low and their accomplices.

READ MORE HERE

NUS discovered global phishing attack to steal its academic research and data in October



The phishing attack, which NUS became aware of on Oct 15, had targeted student and alumni accounts. PHOTO: ST FILE



The attack, which NUS discovered on Oct 15, had targeted student and alumni accounts.

READ MORE HERE

High-sugar drinks: Bans don't work in changing behaviour



PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



Instead, there is a need to engage the public and offer alternatives to drive sustainable behavioural change.

READ MORE HERE