Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 3.
Opinion divided over shooting of Hong Kong student
Some say it has been a long time coming while others see it a clear sign of excessive use of force by police.
Driver stops out-of-control taxi on PIE by letting it ram into his own car
The cabby had fallen unconscious at the wheel and The Straits Times understands he may have suffered a heart attack.
North Korea says it has successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile
Washington has voiced alarm at the move just days before the planned resumption of stalled nuclear talks.
Britain's latest Brexit offer fails to gain traction
As an exercise in clever diplomacy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest offer is not bad. But it remains little more than just a diplomatic gimmick, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Home Front: Since GE2011, have HDB issues been resolved?
If not handled properly, public housing can become a major fault line at the polls, says housing correspondent Rachel Au-Yong.
More students learning higher mother tongue languages
Classes today are more interactive and geared towards helping students use the language in their lives.
Travel sites' dodgy practices: Experts say harsher penalties will give more weight to proposed guidelines
One expert also suggested consumers should be made more aware of what to look out for when making purchases online.
DFS offers to help its retrenched staff find new jobs after being criticised last week
DFS said it will work with relevant agencies to provide outplacement assistance with personalised one-on-one career coaching, job-matching, re-training as well as counselling service to those who need it.
Singaporean studying at a top British university charged in court after allegedly filming women in toilets
The 22-year-old Singaporean has been charged with two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.
Indonesian journalist hit by rubber bullet covering Hong Kong protest will go blind in right eye: Lawyer
Ms Veby Mega Indah of Suara Hong Kong will be filing criminal complaints against the Commissioner of Police and the officer who shot her.