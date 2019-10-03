Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 3.

Opinion divided over shooting of Hong Kong student



Screenshots from a video showing the sequence of events during clashes in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, on Tuesday. The 18-year-old protester dressed in black (centre, holding up pole) attacks a police officer. PHOTO: CAMPUS TV, HONG KONG UNIVERSITY STUDENTS' UNION



Some say it has been a long time coming while others see it a clear sign of excessive use of force by police.

Driver stops out-of-control taxi on PIE by letting it ram into his own car



Education consultant Chalmers Chin was driving to work when he noticed that a cab was out of control and decided to help. His car had a hairline scratch as a result of the accident. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The cabby had fallen unconscious at the wheel and The Straits Times understands he may have suffered a heart attack.

North Korea says it has successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile



An August 2019 photo shows North Korea test firing a new weapon. PHOTO: REUTERS



Washington has voiced alarm at the move just days before the planned resumption of stalled nuclear talks.

Britain's latest Brexit offer fails to gain traction



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speech to delegates on the final day of the annual Conservative Party conference at the Manchester Central convention complex, in Manchester, north-west England on Oct 2, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



As an exercise in clever diplomacy, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest offer is not bad. But it remains little more than just a diplomatic gimmick, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Home Front: Since GE2011, have HDB issues been resolved?



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



If not handled properly, public housing can become a major fault line at the polls, says housing correspondent Rachel Au-Yong.

More students learning higher mother tongue languages



Mr Lim Wee Ming, 44, with his wife, Ms Koh Shin Nuo, 41, and their children (from far left) Nerelle, nine, Xavier, 14, and Iden, 11. Both Xavier and Iden are taking Higher Chinese in school. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE KIAT



Classes today are more interactive and geared towards helping students use the language in their lives.

Travel sites' dodgy practices: Experts say harsher penalties will give more weight to proposed guidelines



From Jan 2017 to Aug 2019, the Consumers Association of Singapore received 209 complaints regarding online transactions on airline, travel and hotel sites. PHOTO: ST FILE



One expert also suggested consumers should be made more aware of what to look out for when making purchases online.

DFS offers to help its retrenched staff find new jobs after being criticised last week



In its first comments on the issue, DFS said on Oct 2 it will work with relevant agencies in the next several months to provide its retrenched staff with support services. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE KIAT



DFS said it will work with relevant agencies to provide outplacement assistance with personalised one-on-one career coaching, job-matching, re-training as well as counselling service to those who need it.

Singaporean studying at a top British university charged in court after allegedly filming women in toilets

The 22-year-old Singaporean has been charged with two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Indonesian journalist hit by rubber bullet covering Hong Kong protest will go blind in right eye: Lawyer





Ms Veby Mega Indah of Suara Hong Kong was hurt while reporting from an overhead bridge in the Wan Chai area on Sept 29, 2019. PHOTO: SCMP



Ms Veby Mega Indah of Suara Hong Kong will be filing criminal complaints against the Commissioner of Police and the officer who shot her.

