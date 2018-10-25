Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 25.
Pipe bombs sent to top US Democrats, CNN an 'act of terror', says New York city mayor
Police intercepted suspected pipe bombs sent to former US President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other high-profile Democrats on Wednesday, in what New York officials described as an act of terrorism.
Ex-NTUC chairman Phey Yew Kok, jailed for criminal breach of trust, completes sentence
After 36 years on the run overseas and a jail term here, former MP Phey Yew Kok, 84, is a free man.
Making it harder for errant doctors to cheat
As well-paid professionals who vow to do no harm, doctors should not be cheating patients by overtreating them or making false claims.
Saudi Crown Prince calls Jamal Khashoggi murder 'repulsive'
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince on Wednesday denounced the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and vowed justice would prevail, without addressing US accusations of a botched cover-up over the killing by the Gulf kingdom.
Singaporean paraglider who died in India accident had warned others about bad weather
Singaporean Ng Kok Choong, who died in a paragliding accident in India, had cautioned other paragliders about the dangers of bad weather on Sunday, just a day before he went missing.
Workers' Party MPs appealing to public for funds to fight AHTC lawsuit
The Workers' Party town councillors embroiled in a multimillion-dollar civil suit over alleged improper payments are appealing to the public for funds.
Meritocracy is best model for Singapore, but needs to evolve to meet new challenges: Ong Ye Kung
While the ongoing debate over social inequality has led to some valid criticism of meritocracy, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung insists that it is still the best model for Singapore.
US stocks plunge, Dow falls 600 points to wipe out 2018 gains
US stocks finished a punishing session sharply lower on Wednesday, with major indices sinking more than two percent and the Dow and S&P 500 tumbling and wiping out all the 2018 gains.
HPB removes potentially offensive Pepe the Frog meme from its video
The Health Promotion Board has removed a Pepe the Frog meme from one of its videos, after a report flagged the cartoon character as a racist symbol.
How Zombiepura, Singapore's first widely-released local zombie film, was brought to life
Everybody does it - when watching a zombie movie, you mentally work out what you would do if social order collapsed and an army of the undead walks the streets.