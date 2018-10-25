Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 25.

Pipe bombs sent to top US Democrats, CNN an 'act of terror', says New York city mayor



PHOTO: AFP



Police intercepted suspected pipe bombs sent to former US President Barack Obama, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and other high-profile Democrats on Wednesday, in what New York officials described as an act of terrorism.

Ex-NTUC chairman Phey Yew Kok, jailed for criminal breach of trust, completes sentence



Former NTUC chairman and former MP Phey Yew Kok, who spent 36 years on the run, was sentenced in 2016 to 60 months in jail for criminal breach of trust, abetting the fabrication of evidence and intentionally omitting to appear before a court. "I must apologise and accept what I did was wrong," he told ST. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



After 36 years on the run overseas and a jail term here, former MP Phey Yew Kok, 84, is a free man.

Making it harder for errant doctors to cheat



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



As well-paid professionals who vow to do no harm, doctors should not be cheating patients by overtreating them or making false claims.

Saudi Crown Prince calls Jamal Khashoggi murder 'repulsive'



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) talking to Senegal President Macky Sall during the FII Forum. PHOTO: REUTERS



Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince on Wednesday denounced the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and vowed justice would prevail, without addressing US accusations of a botched cover-up over the killing by the Gulf kingdom.

Singaporean paraglider who died in India accident had warned others about bad weather



Rescuers touching down with the body of Mr Ng Kok Choong in Bir Billing on Oct 23, 2018. PHOTO: DEPUTY PRADHAN OF BIR PANCHAYAT SURESH



Singaporean Ng Kok Choong, who died in a paragliding accident in India, had cautioned other paragliders about the dangers of bad weather on Sunday, just a day before he went missing.

Workers' Party MPs appealing to public for funds to fight AHTC lawsuit



(From left) Workers’ Party town councillors Pritam Singh, Low Thia Khiang and Sylvia Lim at the Supreme Court on Oct 9, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Workers' Party town councillors embroiled in a multimillion-dollar civil suit over alleged improper payments are appealing to the public for funds.

Meritocracy is best model for Singapore, but needs to evolve to meet new challenges: Ong Ye Kung



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said the meritocracy system has to evolve to tackle new challenges and move away from a narrow focus on past academic merit, to recognise and celebrate a broader range of skills, talents, and strengths. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



While the ongoing debate over social inequality has led to some valid criticism of meritocracy, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung insists that it is still the best model for Singapore.

US stocks plunge, Dow falls 600 points to wipe out 2018 gains



Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct 24, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



US stocks finished a punishing session sharply lower on Wednesday, with major indices sinking more than two percent and the Dow and S&P 500 tumbling and wiping out all the 2018 gains.

HPB removes potentially offensive Pepe the Frog meme from its video



A screenshot posted by the website shows Pepe the Frog appearing in a corner of the frame as actor Chua En Lai interacts with members of the public. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM COCONUTS.CO



The Health Promotion Board has removed a Pepe the Frog meme from one of its videos, after a report flagged the cartoon character as a racist symbol.

How Zombiepura, Singapore's first widely-released local zombie film, was brought to life



Like any self-respecting film about survivors chased by flesh-eaters, there are stunts aplenty in Zombiepura and lots of running. PHOTO: CLOVER FILMS DISTRIBUTION



Everybody does it - when watching a zombie movie, you mentally work out what you would do if social order collapsed and an army of the undead walks the streets.

