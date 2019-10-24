Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 24.
Thai King fires 6 palace officials for 'extremely evil' conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty
The six included a woman, a senior police official and two royal guards, all of whom worked in the palace.
China says no plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, dismisses report
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said: “The central government firmly supports Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam."
WP chief Pritam Singh posts correspondence with PA to bolster 'double standards' claim
He posted a summary of the correspondence on his blog to rebut the "serious allegations" made by PA grassroots adviser Chua Eng Leong.
Will flying taxis take off in Singapore? Many issues may arise but there's an upside to being the first
Given that Singapore already has an efficient public transport network, the roll-out of air-taxi services may be more suitable in Jakarta or Bangkok, where the traffic gridlock lasts for hours.
Job security now a priority for Singapore workers besides salary, work-life balance: Survey
Factors that were once considered most important in evaluating a job offer - future prospects, employee benefits, management and culture of the organisation - are now becoming less important.
Gojek in safe hands as co-founder takes on new challenges
His appointment to serve as Education and Culture Minister comes at a delicate time for Gojek, which last year embarked on a US$500 million expansion into Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Republican lawmakers storm hearing room, disrupt Trump impeachment inquiry
More than two dozen Republican lawmakers surged into the facility where Laura Cooper, the US defence official who oversees Ukraine and Russia matters, was due to testify behind closed doors.
Doctor suspended in Portugal after baby born without a face
The baby was born on Oct 7 without a nose or eyes and missing part of his skull, but the deformities were discovered only during his delivery.
Google says quantum computer can perform 10,000-year task in minutes
The computer takes just 200 seconds to complete the computation.
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
This case could potentially lead to the first labour trafficking conviction under the Act.