Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 24.

Thai King fires 6 palace officials for 'extremely evil' conduct days after dismissing consort for disloyalty


In an announcement from the palace, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn dismissed six palace officials for "extremely evil" conduct on Oct 23, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS

The six included a woman, a senior police official and two royal guards, all of whom worked in the palace. 

China says no plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, dismisses report


Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct 22, 2019.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said: “The central government firmly supports Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam."

WP chief Pritam Singh posts correspondence with PA to bolster 'double standards' claim


Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and People's Action Party grassroots adviser Chua Eng Leong are sparring over a barrier-free access ramp that took seven years to complete.PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

He posted a summary of the correspondence on his blog to rebut the "serious allegations" made by PA grassroots adviser Chua Eng Leong.

Will flying taxis take off in Singapore? Many issues may arise but there's an upside to being the first


Guests checking out the Volocopter 2X on Tuesday. The same model of air taxi performed its first public test flight in Singapore at noon along the Marina Bay waterfront that day. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Given that Singapore already has an efficient public transport network, the roll-out of air-taxi services may be more suitable in Jakarta or Bangkok, where the traffic gridlock lasts for hours.

Job security now a priority for Singapore workers besides salary, work-life balance: Survey


Job seekers are now more concerned about their employability amid a global slowdown and digitalisation.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Factors that were once considered most important in evaluating a job offer - future prospects, employee benefits, management and culture of the organisation - are now becoming less important.

Gojek in safe hands as co-founder takes on new challenges


Education and Culture Minister Nadiem Makarim with Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (far left) and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi before the Indonesian Cabinet's swearing-in ceremony at Merdeka Palace yesterday.PHOTO: EPA-EFE

His appointment to serve as Education and Culture Minister comes at a delicate time for Gojek, which last year embarked on a US$500 million expansion into Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Republican lawmakers storm hearing room, disrupt Trump impeachment inquiry


US President Donald Trump arriving to board Air Force One in Maryland, on Oct 23, 2019. PHOTO: AFP

More than two dozen Republican lawmakers surged into the facility where Laura Cooper, the US defence official who oversees Ukraine and Russia matters, was due to testify behind closed doors.

Doctor suspended in Portugal after baby born without a face


A file photo shows a pregnant woman with ultrasound equipment in the background.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO

The baby was born on Oct 7 without a nose or eyes and missing part of his skull, but the deformities were discovered only during his delivery.

Google says quantum computer can perform 10,000-year task in minutes



Google's Sundar Pichai with one of the web giant's quantum computers. PHOTO: AFP

The computer takes just 200 seconds to complete the computation.

Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services

This case could potentially lead to the first labour trafficking conviction under the Act.

