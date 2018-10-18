Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 18.
URA cuts number of units allowed to be built in condos, private flats
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has revised its guidelines in a bid to further curb the proliferation of shoebox units and ease infrastructure strain.
Shedding light on move to open up electricity market
Greater competition will help keep the lid on prices and spur innovation.
Video: Further US rate hikes 'most likely' needed: Fed minutes
US central bankers see no reason to pause their current course of gradual interest rate hikes amid the American economy's brisk expansion.
AHTC trial: Low Thia Khiang prioritised Hougang staff and WP supporters over residents, says lawyer Davinder Singh
Mr Singh said that if AHTC's managing agent was engaged and led by WP supporters, it would give other companies an "additional reason" to not bid for AHTC's contract in subsequent tenders. Mr Low disagreed.
Mid-career scheme for would-be teachers at international schools launched
Mid-career professionals can take up trainee positions in international schools while doing studies.
Hawker centre operator must ensure open, fair competition; Koufu upfront about contracts: NEA
The National Environment Agency (NEA) said it requires the operator of Jurong West Hawker Centre to ensure that there is open and fair competition, as well as a transparent, value-for-money system, when procuring cleaning services for the centre. It also pointed out how the operator's parent company Koufu has been upfront about its relationship with GreatSolutions, which provides cleaning services.
Video: Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali says 'crooked bridge' not a priority for Malaysian government
Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali said that he will look into a proposal raised by the Johor government to build a "crooked bridge", but that the government prioritises projects that benefit the people.
Tapes show Saudi journalist's fingers were chopped off, then he was decapitated: Turkish daily
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured before being decapitated inside Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul, pro-government daily Yeni Safak reported, saying it had heard audio recordings.
Singapore tops global index on food security, but climate change may affect food supply
Singapore is top in the world when it comes to ensuring that its citizens have access to safe and nutritious food at affordable prices in the short and long term.
BreadTalk returns to India with an outlet in Delhi and 15 more planned in 3 years
BreadTalk currently has close to 900 outlets in 18 territories, such as Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the Middle East.