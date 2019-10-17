Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 17

Singapore guards itself against populist forces by focusing on basic needs: PM Lee Hsien Loong
He said this is done through equitable policies on housing, healthcare and education, as well as ensuring Singaporeans have opportunities to upgrade themselves and cope with new demands.
8 families find out they have been paying respects to the wrong graves for 39 years
The National Environment Agency discovered a misalignment of tombstones at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery that affected nine graves.
Chiam See Tong steps down as SPP chief, ending storied political career that spanned more than four decades
The Straits Times understands Mr Chiam's name was not put forward during a vote for the party's new central executive committee.
Tianjin Eco-city testing ways to turn it waste-free
The 11-year-old intergovernmental project between Singapore and China is testing a number of waste management solutions that could eventually be brought to other Chinese cities and also back to Singapore.
US imposes tit-for-tat restrictions on Chinese diplomats
A senior State Department official said the action is a response to what the Chinese government does to limit the interactions that US diplomats can have in China with Chinese stakeholders.
Sweet online booking deals leave bitter taste
A Straits Times check of more than 20 hotel and airline booking sites found opaque pricing on most of the deals.
New rules for buying Malaysian property: Concern over foreign invasion, real estate bubble
Analysts warn of the impact of the government's decision to lower the threshold price for foreign buyers in a bid to reduce the number of unsold apartments.
Wet and warm weather expected for next fortnight; below-average rainfall in first half of October
For the next 14 days, the temperature is forecast to reach as high as 35 deg C on a few days, although the daily temperature should range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.
How K-pop can move forward after the deaths of Sulli and Jonghyun
Despite multiple suicide attempts and deaths, and lawsuits over malicious posts, the toxic online culture surrounding South Korean entertainment persists.
Athletics: National marathoner Soh Rui Yong sends letter of demand to Liew's management team
The fallout from Soh's dispute with former teammate Ashley Liew continues, with Soh's lawyer sending a letter of demand to One Management and its co-founder accusing the parties of defamation.