Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 11.

Three killed as strong quake rocks Indonesia’s Java, Bali



The government said not much damage was reported. PHOTO: BNPB



The victims in East Java’s Sumenep district perished after being crushed by collapsed buildings but damage caused by the tremor was not widespread.

Dow ends brutal session with 3.1% loss, Nasdaq down 4%



Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange. PHOTO: AFP



Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with major indices losing more than 3 per cent in a sell-off prompted by the sudden jump in US interest rates.

Kavanaugh battle fires up voters ahead of Nov 6 mid-term elections



US President Donald Trump at a rally in Iowa on Oct 9, 2018. He told attendees that what Democrats did to Justice Brett Kavanaugh was "a national embarrassment and national disgrace". PHOTO: AFP



Early voting for the Nov 6 mid-term elections has already begun in some states. The volume of early voting as well as the turnout on Nov 6 will largely determine the results, pundits say. The Democratic Party appears to have an advantage for now.

Will meet succeed in keeping multilateralism afloat?



Police officers patrolling outside the venue of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank annual meetings in Nusa Dua, Bali, yesterday. While evidence of the impact of a trade war on economic momentum is, as yet, hard to detect, trade frictions remain the biggest preoccupation of the participants in Bali. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Although the discussions in Bali on Thursday will be wide-ranging and will subsequently extend to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, no respite from current trade confrontations is expected.

SAF warrant officer who died in Brunei given final send-off



Singapore Armed Forces personnel saluting as Muhammad Sadikin Hasban's coffin is being carried to the burial site on Oct 10, 2018. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Third Warrant Officer Muhammad Sadikin Hasban was hit by a falling tree branch on Tuesday while supervising contractors performing maintenance work at a helicopter evacuation site.

Commentary: Fewer exams, more time for joy in learning? Please don't stop reducing exams



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Rethink streaming and let students study for the O levels over four to five years, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

Four arrested in Indonesia for attempt to buy baby via Instagram



The Instagram page uses obscured photos of clients - mothers with faces covered - who had sold their babies. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM



The still-active Instagram account currently has 722 followers. Among the posts is a screen capture of a WhatsApp chat which included a photo of the lower half of a pregnant woman from Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.

Meet Shravan Verma: The modest medic who helped an accident victim and won netizens' hearts



Dr Shravan Verma admits to being "flattered, and a bit surprised" by the attention he has received. ST PHOTO: SYAZA NISRINA



His story on The Straits Times Facebook page has attracted comments like "good looking man with a good heart", "ohhh soooo cute" and even "I want to marry you".

KKH apologises for dispensing expired nose drops to baby, engages independent review panel



Ms Judy Teo said that despite using the nose drops for a month, her daughter still had a blocked nose and had trouble breathing properly. Upon checking, it was found that the medication dispensed had expired in April. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/JUDY TEO



KKH has since done a thorough check on all in-stock medications and reminded its staff to check expiry dates before issuing medications.

Football: Ronaldo insists sex was 'completely consensual'



Ronaldo trains prior to the Italian Serie A match between Juventus and Udi-nese Calcio on Oct 6, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Police in Las Vegas announced last week that they were reopening an investigation into allegations made by a former model, Kathryn Mayorga, relating to an incident in 2009.

