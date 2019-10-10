Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 10.

Major PMD retailers to control sales to under-16s in wake of accidents



Retailers said that the moves that they will take include restricting the sale of PMDs to those under the age of 16 unless they are accompanied by an adult. ST PHOTO: KELLY HUI



The retailers also said they will not modify or enhance PMDs in a way that would affect the electrical systems of the devices.

Turkey opens ground assault on Syria’s Kurds; US Republicans turn on Trump



Civilians flee on a vehicle amid Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border on Oct 9, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, pounding them with air strikes and artillery before starting a cross-border ground operation that could transform an eight-year-old war.

Father of 3-year-old girl knocked down by PMD files police report



Madam Siti Aisah with her daughter Syahirah, who was knocked down by a PMD rider on Oct 6, 2019. The incident was captured in a video uploaded to social media by her father. ST PHOTO: YIP WAI YEE



Security video footage, which has been making the rounds online after Mr Bernard uploaded it to Facebook, shows his daughter playing with a cat outside their home when a PMD rider speeds by and knocks her over.

New approaches to funding public transport system might be needed



An enlarged bus fleet, a shift to government bus contracting, an overhaul of Singapore's two oldest MRT lines, and the adoption of preventive and pre-emptive maintenance strategies are all part of the public transport reform following years of slipping standards. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



As it has done in recent years, the Public Transport Council has tried harder to shield more vulnerable commuters from the latest fare increase - a record 7 per cent - which will take effect from Dec 28.

Architect, businessman and philanthropist Albert Hong dies at age 84





RSP Architects Planners & Engineers, where Dr Albert Hong was the chairman, is behind many of Singapore's iconic buildings, including the Singapore Indoor Stadium. PHOTO: RSP ARCHITECTS PLANNERS & ENGINEERS



Remembered as a 'good and generous friend', the prominent architect, businessman and philanthropist had donated $30m to SUTD.

NTUC network sets new goal to unionise more SMEs



Mr Lawrence Chai, founder and director of 3E Accounting, with (from left) the firm's consultant Dorothy Soh, digital marketing executive Sng Qi Wen and human resources executive Ho Li Fui. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE KIAT



Workers from some smaller firms will enjoy more benefits and bargaining power while their employers can look forward to more help in managing transformation and resolving disputes.

Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying



Maserati owner Lee Cheng Yan said he lent the car reluctantly to a man named Kelvin, whom he claimed he did not know that well. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Lee Cheng Yan said that about two hours before the 2017 accident, he had given the car keys to a man named only as "Kelvin", whom he had known for about five months.

Amazon removes German synagogue attack from Twitch streaming service



A man puts a candle at the central market square in Halle, Germany, on Oct 9, 2019, after two people were killed in a shooting in front of a synagogue. PHOTO: REUTERS



The popular website, best known as a platform for streaming and watching video games, was used by the alleged perpetrator of an attack outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany, that left two dead.

Athletics: National marathoner Soh Rui Yong files counterclaim against former teammate Ashley Liew



Soh Rui Yong has been embroiled in a dispute with Ashley Liew since October last year. PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM, ASHLEYLIEWCHIRO/INSTAGRAM



Soh has been embroiled in a dispute with Liew since October last year, when the former, in a Facebook post, disputed Liew's account of a contested act of sportsmanship that occurred during the 2015 SEA Games marathon final.

Lombardo's The Most Expensive Burger In Singapore comes covered in gold leaf and costs $250



The burger is covered in gold, has 200gm 100% Japanese wagyu, champagne braised shallots, foie gras, truffle, lobster, and a spoonful of caviar. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Lombardo's is the first international franchise of an eatery that began in 2010 in Amsterdam.

