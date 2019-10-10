Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Oct 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Oct 10.
Major PMD retailers to control sales to under-16s in wake of accidents
The retailers also said they will not modify or enhance PMDs in a way that would affect the electrical systems of the devices.
Turkey opens ground assault on Syria’s Kurds; US Republicans turn on Trump
Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria, pounding them with air strikes and artillery before starting a cross-border ground operation that could transform an eight-year-old war.
Father of 3-year-old girl knocked down by PMD files police report
Security video footage, which has been making the rounds online after Mr Bernard uploaded it to Facebook, shows his daughter playing with a cat outside their home when a PMD rider speeds by and knocks her over.
New approaches to funding public transport system might be needed
As it has done in recent years, the Public Transport Council has tried harder to shield more vulnerable commuters from the latest fare increase - a record 7 per cent - which will take effect from Dec 28.
Architect, businessman and philanthropist Albert Hong dies at age 84
Remembered as a 'good and generous friend', the prominent architect, businessman and philanthropist had donated $30m to SUTD.
NTUC network sets new goal to unionise more SMEs
Workers from some smaller firms will enjoy more benefits and bargaining power while their employers can look forward to more help in managing transformation and resolving disputes.
Maserati hit-and-run: Accused insists he wasn't driver, DPP says he is lying
Lee Cheng Yan said that about two hours before the 2017 accident, he had given the car keys to a man named only as "Kelvin", whom he had known for about five months.
Amazon removes German synagogue attack from Twitch streaming service
The popular website, best known as a platform for streaming and watching video games, was used by the alleged perpetrator of an attack outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany, that left two dead.
Athletics: National marathoner Soh Rui Yong files counterclaim against former teammate Ashley Liew
Soh has been embroiled in a dispute with Liew since October last year, when the former, in a Facebook post, disputed Liew's account of a contested act of sportsmanship that occurred during the 2015 SEA Games marathon final.
Lombardo's The Most Expensive Burger In Singapore comes covered in gold leaf and costs $250
Lombardo's is the first international franchise of an eatery that began in 2010 in Amsterdam.