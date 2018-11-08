Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 8

Blasted by Trump over Russia probe, Jeff Sessions fired as attorney-general



Sessions (above) said in a letter to Trump he resigned at the president’s request. PHOTO: REUTERS



Sessions' departure was widely expected to come soon after the congressional elections in which Republicans retained their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives.

Army training to resume in Singapore and Australia from Nov 8 after safety timeout



Soldiers practising the emplaning and deplaning drill, demonstrating the procedures to follow when they exit the helicopter, as part of the annual Exercise Wallaby in Rockhampton, Australia. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Army training will progressively resume for the Singapore troops at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Rockhampton as well as troops in Singapore, the Singapore Army said in a Facebook post.

Punggol to get link road early, thanks to tech



The design and construction of a 160m-long bridge spanning Sungei Serangoon - which would have normally taken about three years - was cut by up to nine months. PHOTO: ST FILE



Innovative building methods facilitate early completion of road connecting Punggol Central to two expressways.

A Democrat-controlled House has little effect on Trump's foreign policy



The Capitol dome seen at sunset on Election Day in Washington on Nov 6, 2018. PHOTO: NYTIMES



The Democratic Party gaining the majority in the House of Representatives following the midterm polls means stronger oversight of the Trump administration. But that will have little or no effect on the broader direction of foreign policy under the administration.

Town council GM graft trial: Company director told business partner not to keep receipts of KTV sessions



Company director Chia Sin Lan, 63, on Nov 7, 2018. His companies - 19-ANC and 19-NS2 - each face one charge of corruption. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



A company director on trial for alleged bribery had told his business partner not to keep any receipts of the drinking and karaoke sessions that he took a town council's former general manager to.

Jobs and healthcare expenses among most pressing problems of the future, says Tharman



Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam sharing his views at a panel discussion on Wednesday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. With him are (from left) moderator and Bloomberg TV editor-at-large Francine Lacqua, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, and IMF managing director Christine Lagarde. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Young people are frightened of the future because they are unsure about jobs and worried that they will have to foot the healthcare bill of the elderly, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said during a panel discussion on the global outlook for next year.

Fewer workplace deaths, but more injuries last quarter: MOM



Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad (in blue) visiting a construction site in Bukit Panjang on Nov 7, 2018. ST PHOTO: NG JUN SEN



Just as in previous quarters, falls remain the top cause of injuries and fatalities.

StanChart robbery suspect files appeal against extradition from UK to Singapore



Roach (above, in a file photo) filed an appeal on Oct 31 against the extradition decision, a UK Home Office spokesman said. PHOTO: THE BANGKOK POST



Canadian David James Roach, 28, filed an appeal on Oct 31 against the extradition decision, a spokesman for Britain's Home Office told The Straits Times.

Money No Enough, 20 years on: The Singapore movie that made history



(From left) Actors Jack Neo, Henry Thia and Mark Lee, co-stars of Money No Enough, on Nov 3, 2018. The film achieved box-office takings of over $5.8 million here in 1998. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The Singapore hit comedy marks its 20th anniversary with a restored version and free screenings.

Samsung gives first glimpse of foldable phone



Justin Denison, senior vice-president of mobile product marketing, speaks during the unveiling of Samsung's new foldable screen smartphone. PHOTO: REUTERS



Samsung Electronics unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone at a conference for developers in San Francisco, urging Android programmers to start writing apps for the product.

