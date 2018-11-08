Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 8

Blasted by Trump over Russia probe, Jeff Sessions fired as attorney-general
Sessions' departure was widely expected to come soon after the congressional elections in which Republicans retained their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives.
Army training to resume in Singapore and Australia from Nov 8 after safety timeout
Army training will progressively resume for the Singapore troops at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Rockhampton as well as troops in Singapore, the Singapore Army said in a Facebook post.
Punggol to get link road early, thanks to tech
Innovative building methods facilitate early completion of road connecting Punggol Central to two expressways.
A Democrat-controlled House has little effect on Trump's foreign policy
The Democratic Party gaining the majority in the House of Representatives following the midterm polls means stronger oversight of the Trump administration. But that will have little or no effect on the broader direction of foreign policy under the administration.
Town council GM graft trial: Company director told business partner not to keep receipts of KTV sessions
A company director on trial for alleged bribery had told his business partner not to keep any receipts of the drinking and karaoke sessions that he took a town council's former general manager to.
Jobs and healthcare expenses among most pressing problems of the future, says Tharman
Young people are frightened of the future because they are unsure about jobs and worried that they will have to foot the healthcare bill of the elderly, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said during a panel discussion on the global outlook for next year.
Fewer workplace deaths, but more injuries last quarter: MOM
Just as in previous quarters, falls remain the top cause of injuries and fatalities.
StanChart robbery suspect files appeal against extradition from UK to Singapore
Canadian David James Roach, 28, filed an appeal on Oct 31 against the extradition decision, a spokesman for Britain's Home Office told The Straits Times.
Money No Enough, 20 years on: The Singapore movie that made history
The Singapore hit comedy marks its 20th anniversary with a restored version and free screenings.
Samsung gives first glimpse of foldable phone
Samsung Electronics unveiled its much-anticipated foldable phone at a conference for developers in San Francisco, urging Android programmers to start writing apps for the product.