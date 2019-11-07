Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 7

E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
Many riders are worried that the ban will affect their ability to carry out their jobs. Mr Shanmugam said they had a good meeting and that he would call for another one.
Workers' Party MP Low Thia Khiang to keep out of any AHTC discussion on recusal
"My role in financial matters is very limited, and I am only a member of a committee which looks at some projects," said Mr Low, who was commenting for the first time on the motion passed by Parliament.
More than 11,000 scientists from around the world declare a ‘climate emergency’
Their paper clearly lays out the huge challenge of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.
Trump impeachment hearings to go public next week
Public impeachment hearings would be a likely prelude to articles of impeachment - formal charges - against Trump being brought to a vote in the House.
Faster check-in at Singapore hotels with new automated facial recognition system
The new system is already being piloted at three hotels - Ascott Orchard, Swissotel the Stamford and Grand Park City Hall.
New strain of HIV virus discovered, the first in almost two decades
The latest strain was identified this year in a sample taken from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Indian worker who died in crane collapse in Novena was father-to-be
Mr Velmurugan Muthian had made plans to return home in two months when he learned that his wife in India was pregnant with their first child.
US-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue: Source
The meeting had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-cancelled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile.
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
A 44-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.
Retrenched DFS employees to get higher payout of one month's salary per year of service, up from two weeks
The revised retrenchment package was announced after negotiations between the company and a union.