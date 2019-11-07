Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 7

E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule



More than 50 Grab Food delivery riders attended a Meet The People session at PM Lee Hsien Loong's Teck Ghee ward on Nov 6, 2019. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Many riders are worried that the ban will affect their ability to carry out their jobs. Mr Shanmugam said they had a good meeting and that he would call for another one.

READ MORE HERE

Workers' Party MP Low Thia Khiang to keep out of any AHTC discussion on recusal



In this photo taken on Oct 16, 2018, former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang is seen outside the Supreme Court. He said he did not want to anticipate or judge its next move. PHOTO: ST FILE



"My role in financial matters is very limited, and I am only a member of a committee which looks at some projects," said Mr Low, who was commenting for the first time on the motion passed by Parliament.

READ MORE HERE

More than 11,000 scientists from around the world declare a ‘climate emergency’



More than 11,000 experts from around the world are calling for a critical addition to the main strategy of dumping fossil fuels for renewable energy: there needs to be far fewer humans on the planet. PHOTO: AFP



Their paper clearly lays out the huge challenge of reducing emissions of greenhouse gases.

READ MORE HERE

Trump impeachment hearings to go public next week



Donald Trump walks up to take questions from the media before departing the White House aboard Marine One, Nov 4, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Public impeachment hearings would be a likely prelude to articles of impeachment - formal charges - against Trump being brought to a vote in the House.

READ MORE HERE

Faster check-in at Singapore hotels with new automated facial recognition system



The E-Visitor Authentication system is being piloted at three hotels in Singapore, including Swissotel The Stamford. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The new system is already being piloted at three hotels - Ascott Orchard, Swissotel the Stamford and Grand Park City Hall.

READ MORE HERE

New strain of HIV virus discovered, the first in almost two decades



A posed photo of someone using a do-it-yourself kit that tests for the human immunodeficiency virus. PHOTO: ST FILE



The latest strain was identified this year in a sample taken from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

READ MORE HERE

Indian worker who died in crane collapse in Novena was father-to-be



Mr Muthaiyan Velmurugan was killed in a work site accident in Novena when the horizontal beam of a tower crane collapsed while lifting around 300kg of scaffolding material. PHOTOS: VELMURUGAN VEL/FACEBOOK, KELVIN CHNG



Mr Velmurugan Muthian had made plans to return home in two months when he learned that his wife in India was pregnant with their first child.

READ MORE HERE

US-China trade deal signing could be delayed to December; London a possible venue: Source





An interim US-China deal is widely expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec 15 on about US$156 billion (S$212 billion) worth of Chinese imports. PHOTO: AFP



The meeting had originally been scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-cancelled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile.

READ MORE HERE

Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car



The 30-year-old woman was reportedly crossing Lentor Avenue with a two-year-old child in a stroller before being hit by a car. PHOTOS: STOMP



A 44-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE HERE

Retrenched DFS employees to get higher payout of one month's salary per year of service, up from two weeks





Employees were initially given one week's pay per year of service, capped at 13 weeks. The terms were later updated to two weeks' pay per year of service, capped at 26 weeks. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO





The revised retrenchment package was announced after negotiations between the company and a union.

READ MORE HERE