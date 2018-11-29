Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 29.
Publicity builds up as Orchard Rd smoke-free date nears
Orchard Road will go smoke-free from Jan 1 next year, when lighting up in public areas will be allowed only within designated smoking areas and there will be no more smoking corners in eateries within the precinct.
KL authorities zoom in on culprits behind temple riot
Malaysian Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin blamed lawyers for property developer One City Development for hiring thugs, whose actions sparked a riot at a Hindu temple on Monday.
ST Global Outlook Forum: US-China tensions not about trade, but leadership and dominance
Panellists believe that the US-China trade war is about strategic leadership and political presence in the world.
ST Global Outlook Forum: Identity politics will remain in Malaysia, Indonesia; needs deft handling
Identity politics which zooms in on race and religion will bea feature of the Malaysian and Indonesian political landscape and it is important the issues associated with it are deftly managed, panellists cautioned.
Kids who had food poisoning after lunch in holiday camp have recovered, back at school
Some children among the 131 people who came down with food poisoning while attending a holiday camp have returned to school, said parents who spoke to The Straits Times.
Five takeaways from debate over hawker-centre models
Much discussion on hawker culture has been generated in recent weeks, with hawker-centre operators coming under fire for onerous contracts imposed on hawkers. Taking a step back from the debate that raged from August, here are five takeaways.
Teacher allegedly misappropriated about $40,000 meant for students' learning materials
Students at Woodgrove Secondary School had handed over cash for learning materials but their English Head of Department allegedly pocketed about $40,000 of the money.
Extreme Brexit could be worse than financial crisis for Britain: Bank of England
Hours after the government issued its own stark warning about a no-deal Brexit, the BoE said the economy could shrink by as much as 8 per cent in about a year.
New version of Robin Hood is a social and political commentary on the present day
With its story of robbing the rich to give to the poor, Robin Hood has always been one of the more Marxist fairy tales out there - and a new version starring Taron Egerton as Robin and Jamie Foxx as Little John continues in that vein.
Tennis: Singapore puts in bid to host men's season-ending ATP Finals from 2021
Singapore lost the hosting rights for the women's tennis season-ending WTA Finals but, in 2021, the Republic could well welcome the top men's stars.