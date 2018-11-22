Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 22

PAP likely to announce line-up of top 4G leaders on Friday



Besides unveiling its new slate of office-holders, the PAP is also expected to announce the additional members who have been co-opted into its CEC. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Singaporeans will get a good indication of who is most likely to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as People's Action Party leader and the country's fourth prime minister tomorrow.

Counter-terrorism police investigating makeshift bombs found in London flat



Armed police officers at the scene of a suspicious package in London in October 2018. PHOTO: AFP



British counter-terrorism police were investigating two suspected improvised explosive devices discovered in an unoccupied flat in north-west London on Wednesday.

No recall of romaine lettuce yet after US food poisoning outbreak but AVA urges vigilance



Romaine lettuce on sale at a Whole Foods supermarket in Washington, DC in the US on Nov 20, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The Republic imports some romaine lettuce from the United States, local authorities confirmed, after warnings by American health officials not to eat the vegetable as they have been linked to an outbreak of food poisoning in the US.

How do we reduce salt consumption in fight against diabetes?



The salt increases the strength of the gluten, giving the noodle its characteristic "springy" texture that is not found in rice-based noodles. PHOTO: ST FILE



Few Singaporeans would realise that yellow noodles have 35 times the salt content that kway teow or bee hoon has.

Trump clashes with conservative US chief justice John Roberts over judiciary



Trump (left) shaking hands with Roberts as Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. PHOTO: AFP



US Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday pointedly defended the independence of the federal judiciary a day after President Donald Trump called a judge who ruled against his policy barring asylum for certain immigrants an "Obama judge" but Trump swiftly rejected the rebuke.

First Singapore trial involving bitcoin starts





B2C2 co-founder Maxime Boonen (centre), with his lawyers at the court yesterday. The electronic market maker is suing cryptocurrency exchange operator Quoine over a "unilateral reversal" of orders on its platform. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA





The trial for Singapore's first legal dispute involving the cryptocurrency bitcoin started yesterday, with a court expected to decide whether a number of trades done in April last year had been wrongfully reversed - leading to proceeds being deducted without authorisation.

WATCH: Lost villages of Pulau Ubin



In March this year, armed with just his mother's old photos of her kampung, Mr Syazwan Majid decided to make a trip to Ubin to answer the niggling question in his mind. SCREENGRAB: ST VIDEO



Mr Syazwan Majid grew up listening to his mother reminisce about her lost kampung in Pulau Ubin. But the repeated stories gradually piqued his curiosity in both the island and his family's heritage.

ESM Goh Chok Tong gives his take on meritocracy as he makes call for charity



(From left) Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng, SG Enable CEO Ku Geok Boon, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, NTUC Fairprice CEO Seah Kian Peng and Mediacorp chairman Niam Chiang Meng at the cheque presentation at the charity book launch of Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Meritocracy has worked, helping generations of Singaporeans advance in their lives, but it cannot be left to its own devices, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong said on Wednesday as he urged a roomful of Singapore's movers and shakers to give to charity.

The Independent faces legal action after refusing to remove NTUC Foodfare articles



A Foodfare coffee shop in Jurong West on Feb 24, 2016. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Sociopolitical website The Independent has refused demands from NTUC Foodfare to remove two articles and two Facebook posts, which includes claims that a hawker died from "overwork", and now faces the prospect of being sued for defamation.

Football: Lions thrash Timor-Leste 6-1 in AFF Suzuki Cup but task of making semis still tough



Singapore's Safuwan Baharudin celebrating with teammate Khairul Amri after scoring against Timor-Leste in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Nov 21, 2018. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



It was one of those situations where the glass could be half-empty or half-full. But the Lions are not giving up and have vowed to fight to the very end against the odds.

