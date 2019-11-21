Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 21

New institute to spearhead Singapore's big push into food research



The new institute could attract major international investments to Singapore, which hopes to become a major player in the food and nutrition space. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



It is being set up by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research by the middle of next year and will look into areas such as alternative proteins to replace meats.

US diplomat Gordon Sondland says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure



US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. PHOTO: REUTERS



He said he “followed the president’s orders” to work with Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was pushing Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit the US president politically.

HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it



Owner of the Wah Kee chain of restaurants Alex Yeung will not be allowed to enter Singapore again without prior permission from the Controller of Immigration. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ALEX YEUNG/YOUTUBE



Mr Alex Yeung, a Hong Kong restaurant owner, will not be allowed to enter Singapore again without prior permission.

Parliament, not the courts, should decide whether to repeal Section 377A: AGC



A photo taken on June 29 shows the Pink Dot SG event at Hong Lim Park, with attendees holding up pink and white lights to form a display calling for the repeal of Section 377A. PHOTO: ST FILE



The AGC said in its written submissions that the role of the courts is to apply the law, not to determine social policy.

Modest salary increases next year despite economic slowdown: Two surveys



The softening labour market is expected to dampen wage growth this year and next, compared with last year, as economic activity is likely to stay muted. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Firms are still hiring despite the slowing economy and those with niche skills can expect larger increments, said a recruitment firm.

Trump expected to sign Hong Kong human rights Bill despite China warnings





Protesters leave with medical personnel from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on the fourth day of a stand-off with police in Hong Kong on Nov 20, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE





The Bill, approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday, passed the House 417-1 on Wednesday and could go to Mr Trump as soon as Thursday.

Malaysian terrorist who plotted to bomb Singapore released, on electronic tagging device



A 2013 image of US-trained biochemist Yazid Sufaat being escorted by police officers outside Ampang Magistrate Court in Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: NEW STRAITS TIMES PAPER



Police said US-trained biochemist Yazid Sufaat will be under police surveillance for two years and is barred from having any access to the Internet.

New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to 'protect interest of church'



The purchase of The Star Vista mall (right), costing mega church New Creation $296 million, was secured on Oct 30 from CapitaLand. PHOTOS: NEW CREATION CHURCH, SINGAPORE/ ST FILE



The church previously owned only The Star Performing Arts Centre, where services are held. It bought the property from CapitaLand after it got wind that the developer was in talks with other potential buyers.

Probation not a 'soft option', says judge who spared jail term for NUS student convicted of outraging modesty



Terence Siow Kai Yuan, 23, a student from the National University of Singapore, was given 21 months' probation after he molested a woman twice on the train and once at Serangoon MRT Station. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



In September this year, Terence Siow was sentenced to 21 months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman.

First batch of food delivery riders receive LTA's approval to trade in e-scooters for new vehicles





Foodpanda, which has about 960 e-scooter riders, said more than a third of eligible riders have received approval from LTA. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Riders who have received the approval can now buy their new modes of transport before trading in their e-scooters with their respective firms.

