Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 21

New institute to spearhead Singapore's big push into food research
It is being set up by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research by the middle of next year and will look into areas such as alternative proteins to replace meats.
US diplomat Gordon Sondland says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure
He said he “followed the president’s orders” to work with Mr Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was pushing Ukraine to carry out two investigations that would benefit the US president politically.
HK organiser of illegal gathering about HK protests repatriated; S'porean warned for facilitating it
Mr Alex Yeung, a Hong Kong restaurant owner, will not be allowed to enter Singapore again without prior permission.
Parliament, not the courts, should decide whether to repeal Section 377A: AGC
The AGC said in its written submissions that the role of the courts is to apply the law, not to determine social policy.
Modest salary increases next year despite economic slowdown: Two surveys
Firms are still hiring despite the slowing economy and those with niche skills can expect larger increments, said a recruitment firm.
Trump expected to sign Hong Kong human rights Bill despite China warnings
The Bill, approved unanimously by the Senate on Tuesday, passed the House 417-1 on Wednesday and could go to Mr Trump as soon as Thursday.
Malaysian terrorist who plotted to bomb Singapore released, on electronic tagging device
Police said US-trained biochemist Yazid Sufaat will be under police surveillance for two years and is barred from having any access to the Internet.
New Creation Church buys The Star Vista for $300m to 'protect interest of church'
The church previously owned only The Star Performing Arts Centre, where services are held. It bought the property from CapitaLand after it got wind that the developer was in talks with other potential buyers.
Probation not a 'soft option', says judge who spared jail term for NUS student convicted of outraging modesty
In September this year, Terence Siow was sentenced to 21 months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman.
First batch of food delivery riders receive LTA's approval to trade in e-scooters for new vehicles
Riders who have received the approval can now buy their new modes of transport before trading in their e-scooters with their respective firms.