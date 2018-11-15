Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 15

Sats officer who fell sick after consuming food from Spize restaurant has died
A 38-year-old man who fell sick after allegedly consuming food from popular restaurant Spize died yesterday.
British Cabinet backs PM Theresa May’s Brexit plan, but she faces battle in parliament
British Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of her senior ministers for a draft European Union divorce deal on Wednesday, freeing her to tackle the much more perilous struggle of getting parliament to approve the agreement.
Summit with Velloor: Leaders gather for 'the biggest game in town'
At the East Asia Summit in Vientiane two years ago, then UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon brought up the subject of extra-judicial killings in the region. It was the equivalent of waving a red flag in the face of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.
Asean and China should aim to conclude talks on maritime code of conduct in 3 years: PM Lee
Asean countries and China should aim to complete talks on a code of conduct for the South China Sea in three years, even if negotiations prove to be tough and complicated.
Durian prices fall due to low customer numbers, expected to dip further
Prices for Mao Shan Wang durians are falling, as vendors in Singapore see a slump in customer numbers.
Britain's Prince Charles parties as he celebrates 70th birthday
Britain's Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday on Wednesday by attending public and private parties as parliament sang his praises and his office released new photographs of the heir to the throne with his close family.
'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
A "super-Earth" has been discovered orbiting the closest single star to the Sun, scientists said on Wednesday in a breakthrough that could shine a light on Earth's nearest planetary neighbours.
5-year-old British boy with cancer says sorry to mum before dying in her arms
A young boy died last Friday in England from a rare cancer, hours after apologising to his mother.
Woman survives fall into sinkhole in China
A woman survived a fall into a sinkhole that suddenly opened up in a pavement in Lanzhou, China.
AFF Suzuki Cup: Fandi Ahmad may unleash two strikers in must-win tie against Timor-Leste
Interim national football coach Fandi Ahmad will turn on the attacking mode in a bid to rack up the goals against Timor-Leste in their must-win Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup tie at the National Stadium next Wednesday.