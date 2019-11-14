Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 14.

First day of Trump impeachment hearings focuses on Ukraine pressure campaign



Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor arrives to testify. PHOTO: REUTERS



The top US diplomat in Ukraine spoke about the Republican president's keen interest in getting Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, a former vice-president.

LTA warns against turning e-scooters into mobility aids



A man riding an e-scooter on a footpath at Clementi. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



It said vendors who modify e-scooters by adding a third wheel and reducing the maximum speed can end up making the devices unsafe.

5-year-old died from scald injury; cage could have caused some injuries: Forensic pathologist



Dr Chan Shijia, who had examined the cage measuring 91cm long, 58cm wide and 70cm tall, said it was possible for someone who was confined inside to get scratched by the metallic bars while moving about. PHOTO: COURT DOCUMENTS



The doctor who had examined the cage said it was possible for someone who was confined inside to get scratched by the metallic bars while moving about.

Taxman flexes new powers of arrest to nab 10 people over suspected illegal GST refund claims



Iras said on Wednesday that it had conducted islandwide raids on criminal syndicates suspected of being involved in a type of illegal GST refund claim called GST carousel fraud. PHOTO: INLAND REVENUE AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE



The tax authority acquired powers of arrest under the amended GST Act, which came into effect on Jan 1.

National AI strategy will position Singapore to be a global leader in the field: Experts



Singapore's new national AI strategy plays to the country's strengths such as its state-of-the-art infrastructure, effective governance and good education system, said experts. PHOTO: REUTERS



They pointed out that Singapore's new strategy plays to the country's strengths such as its state-of-the-art infrastructure, effective governance and good education system.

Much at stake for Pakatan Harapan in Johor by-election on Saturday



Voters in Johor's Tanjung Piai go to the polls on Saturday, with the Umno-led Barisan Nasional confident of reclaiming the seat from the ruling Pakatan Harapan. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Pakatan Harapan is anxious to avoid a defeat which will compound woes faced by the ruling coalition in working with segments of Malaysia's 1.6-million strong, mostly-Malay public service.

Mainland students flee Hong Kong campus stand-off with China help



Protesters shelter behind their barricade during clashes with police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, on Nov 12, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Twelve hostels in Shenzhen are offering free accommodation for seven nights to mainland students enrolled in Hong Kong universities.

Section 377A was intended to stop British civil servants visiting male prostitutes: Lawyers



Mr Bryan Choong Chee Hong (in purple) with his lawyers, (from left) Mr Jordan Tan, Mr Remy Choo Zheng Xi, and Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal, who are assisted by Mr Wong Thai Yong and Ms Priscilla Chia Wen Qi. PHOTO: CHING S. SIA



Lawyers arguing for the law to be repealed also said it violates parts of the Singapore Constitution that guarantee equality before the law and freedom of expression.

Muay thai instructor in court for allegedly sexually assaulting woman after free trial class



Muay thai instructor Tan Wai Luen faces one charge of sexual assault by penetration. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



He allegedly offered the woman a free "Thai massage" after the class at Encore Muay Thai, which he co-founded.

The Life List: Which music streaming service is best for you?



Paid subscriptions to music streaming services usually offer a much better experience. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS, KKBOX



While you can listen to pretty much any song for free these days, paid subscriptions to the services usually offer a much better experience.

