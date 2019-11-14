Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 14.
First day of Trump impeachment hearings focuses on Ukraine pressure campaign
The top US diplomat in Ukraine spoke about the Republican president's keen interest in getting Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, a former vice-president.
LTA warns against turning e-scooters into mobility aids
It said vendors who modify e-scooters by adding a third wheel and reducing the maximum speed can end up making the devices unsafe.
5-year-old died from scald injury; cage could have caused some injuries: Forensic pathologist
The doctor who had examined the cage said it was possible for someone who was confined inside to get scratched by the metallic bars while moving about.
Taxman flexes new powers of arrest to nab 10 people over suspected illegal GST refund claims
The tax authority acquired powers of arrest under the amended GST Act, which came into effect on Jan 1.
National AI strategy will position Singapore to be a global leader in the field: Experts
They pointed out that Singapore's new strategy plays to the country's strengths such as its state-of-the-art infrastructure, effective governance and good education system.
Much at stake for Pakatan Harapan in Johor by-election on Saturday
Pakatan Harapan is anxious to avoid a defeat which will compound woes faced by the ruling coalition in working with segments of Malaysia's 1.6-million strong, mostly-Malay public service.
Mainland students flee Hong Kong campus stand-off with China help
Twelve hostels in Shenzhen are offering free accommodation for seven nights to mainland students enrolled in Hong Kong universities.
Section 377A was intended to stop British civil servants visiting male prostitutes: Lawyers
Lawyers arguing for the law to be repealed also said it violates parts of the Singapore Constitution that guarantee equality before the law and freedom of expression.
Muay thai instructor in court for allegedly sexually assaulting woman after free trial class
He allegedly offered the woman a free "Thai massage" after the class at Encore Muay Thai, which he co-founded.
The Life List: Which music streaming service is best for you?
While you can listen to pretty much any song for free these days, paid subscriptions to the services usually offer a much better experience.