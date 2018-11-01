Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 1.
Plenty of deals as open electricity market kicks off
From free iPads to free Internet subscriptions, the open electricity market kicks off in the northern part of Singapore today amid fierce competition, with retailers dangling myriad deals to persuade consumers to sign with them.
Video: Lion Air crash: Plane was not fit to fly, says passenger on Sunday's Bali-Jakarta flight
When Lion Air Flight JT43 from Bali to Jakarta took to the skies on Sunday night (Oct 28), the plane shuddered and jerked, dropping suddenly time and time again. On Monday, that very same plane - this time bound for Pangkal Pinang from Jakarta as Flight JT610 - plunged into the Java Sea 13 minutes after take-off.
Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is first disabled person to front cosmetics giant Lancome's advertising campaign here
A spokesman for Lancome told The Straits Times that Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu was chosen as she is an inspiration to many.
Video: Istanbul prosecutor says journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated in Saudi consulate
Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s office said that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated in a premeditated killing as soon as he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate four weeks ago, and his body was then dismembered and disposed of.
PM Lee lauds growing success of Malays in various fields
Year by year, more and more Malays are building successful careers, becoming leaders in their chosen fields and acting as role models to inspire the next generation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.
Video: The Straits Times' Rohingya feature wins best news feature at global EPPY Awards
ST's moving package of stories on the humanitarian crisis tied for top place in the news/feature category with a CNN feature on illegal executions in El Salvador.
Commentary: Tackling smoking is a package deal that must include better enforcement
Anything that can reduce smoking is good. In fact, there is no longer any debate on the ill effects of smoking, as they have been too well established.
Excerpts from Goh Chok Tong’s biography: Lee Kuan Yew 'never meant for me to be a seat warmer'
Titled Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, the book chronicles Mr Goh in his youth, his entry into politics, and the highs and lows on his journey to become Singapore's second prime minister.
Video: Singapore works: Guardians of Woodlands Checkpoint
They process thousands of vehicles daily - and thousands more on foot with passports in hand - checking for contraband items and clearing travellers through immigration.
Singaporean dead in motorcycle crash in Selangor; husband of 16 years injured
A Singaporean woman died in a road accident in Selangor on Wednesday evening (Oct 31), after the superbike on which she was riding pillion swerved out of control in rainy weather, Malaysian police said.