Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Nov 1.

Plenty of deals as open electricity market kicks off



Customers who do not wish to switch retailers can stick with SP Group, which manages the national grid and sells electricity at a regulated tariff that is reviewed every quarter. PHOTO: ST FILE



From free iPads to free Internet subscriptions, the open electricity market kicks off in the northern part of Singapore today amid fierce competition, with retailers dangling myriad deals to persuade consumers to sign with them.

Video: Lion Air crash: Plane was not fit to fly, says passenger on Sunday's Bali-Jakarta flight



Relatives of passengers who were on board the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT610 identifying personal items at a port in Jakarta on Oct 31, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



When Lion Air Flight JT43 from Bali to Jakarta took to the skies on Sunday night (Oct 28), the plane shuddered and jerked, dropping suddenly time and time again. On Monday, that very same plane - this time bound for Pangkal Pinang from Jakarta as Flight JT610 - plunged into the Java Sea 13 minutes after take-off.

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is first disabled person to front cosmetics giant Lancome's advertising campaign here



Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu is the latest face of French cosmetic house Lancome, becoming the first person with a disability to be featured in its advertising campaign here. PHOTO: LANCOME



A spokesman for Lancome told The Straits Times that Paralympian swimmer Yip Pin Xiu was chosen as she is an inspiration to many.

Video: Istanbul prosecutor says journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated in Saudi consulate



Security officers at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. Turkey's chief prosecutor said Mr Jamal Khashoggi was strangled to death as soon as he entered the consulate. PHOTO: REUTERS



Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s office said that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was suffocated in a premeditated killing as soon as he entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate four weeks ago, and his body was then dismembered and disposed of.

PM Lee lauds growing success of Malays in various fields



The BH Achiever of the Year is Bank of Singapore chief executive Bahren Shaari (right), 56, while the Young Achiever of the Year is Mr Muhamad Ridhwan Ahmad, 30, Singapore's first professional boxing world champion. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Year by year, more and more Malays are building successful careers, becoming leaders in their chosen fields and acting as role models to inspire the next generation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said.

Video: The Straits Times' Rohingya feature wins best news feature at global EPPY Awards



(From left) The Straits Times associate editor Rahul Pathak, artist Pradip Sikdar and executive photojournalist Kua Chee Siong at the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



ST's moving package of stories on the humanitarian crisis tied for top place in the news/feature category with a CNN feature on illegal executions in El Salvador.

Commentary: Tackling smoking is a package deal that must include better enforcement



The proposed standardised packaging for tobacco products. Evidence shows such packaging reduces the product's appeal, said MOH. PHOTO: MOH



Anything that can reduce smoking is good. In fact, there is no longer any debate on the ill effects of smoking, as they have been too well established.

Excerpts from Goh Chok Tong’s biography: Lee Kuan Yew 'never meant for me to be a seat warmer'



The biography titled Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story is written by former Straits Times news editor Peh Shing Huei. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Titled Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, the book chronicles Mr Goh in his youth, his entry into politics, and the highs and lows on his journey to become Singapore's second prime minister.

Video: Singapore works: Guardians of Woodlands Checkpoint



ST PHOTOS: T.K. RAJU, MUHAMMAD AZIM AZMAN



They process thousands of vehicles daily - and thousands more on foot with passports in hand - checking for contraband items and clearing travellers through immigration.

Singaporean dead in motorcycle crash in Selangor; husband of 16 years injured



(From left) A friend, Mr Admen Lim and his wife Pauline Leong. PHOTO: FACEBOOK / ADMEN LIM



A Singaporean woman died in a road accident in Selangor on Wednesday evening (Oct 31), after the superbike on which she was riding pillion swerved out of control in rainy weather, Malaysian police said.

