Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 9.

Parliament: Fake news law passed after 2 days of debate



Under the proposed law against fake news, a minister decides whether to act against a piece of falsehood on the Internet, and can order that it be taken down or ask for corrections to be put up alongside it. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Around 10.20pm, the Bill was passed with 72 MPs saying “yes”, 9 WP MPs saying “no”, and 3 Nominated MPs abstaining.

SIA A-380 LANDS IN DELHI WITH 'HYDRAULIC LEAK' IN NOSE LANDING GEAR AREA



A Singapore Airlines A380 aircraft taking off from Changi Airport. PHOTO: ST FILE



"At no point were any of the passengers or crew on board in any danger," said an SIA spokesman.

White House says China has indicated it wants to make trade deal



Trade delegations from Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin their latest round of talks on Thursday. PHOTO: AFP



Trade delegations from Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin their latest round of talks on Thursday.

US House panel accuses attorney-general Barr of contempt as Trump invokes executive privilege





A House vote to hold US Attorney-General William Barr in contempt was likely to trigger a court battle, with fines and possible imprisonment at stake for him. PHOTO: AFP



A House vote to hold the US Attorney-General in contempt was likely to trigger a court battle, with fines and possible imprisonment at stake for him.

Samuel Seow's agency in disagreement with Manhunt pageant winner over $60k cash prize, contract



Manhunt Singapore 2018 winner Nicholas Langton says he has not received the $60,000 of prize money since the finals of the Manhunt pageant on July 12 last year. ST PHOTO: PHILIP CHEONG



He found out from another winner a week after the competition that he was getting paid only after their "year of service" ended.

Malaysia to follow up on proposed joint bid for Unesco listing of hawker culture with Singapore



Singapore said in March that it had nominated its hawker culture to Unesco to be inscribed on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. PHOTO: ST FILE



However, getting Malaysian hawker culture gazetted is not a priority, as the country has other nominations in the works.

No fixed low fares through middlemen, says Gojek, warning of scams on social media



Gojek said it is investigating the suspected scam and would be submitting a police report on the matter.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Checks by ST found Gojek rides for $12 being offered by anonymous middlemen, regardless of the distance involved or surge pricing.

Football: Last-gasp Moura winner sends Tottenham into Champions League final and breaks Ajax hearts



Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Fernando Llorente, Danny Rose and team mates. PHOTO: REUTERS/ACTION IMAGES



Spurs advance to face fellow comeback kings Liverpool in an all-English final in Madrid on June 1.

Prince Harry and Meghan name son Archie



Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seen with their baby son at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, on May 8, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



The boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, is said to have the sweetest temperament.

Two empty coffins found floating in Kallang River to residents' surprise



The two coffins were first spotted near Block 15 Upper Boon Keng Road. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



An undertaker said the coffins were most likely imported and were not properly disposed of after the bodies were dealt with.

