Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 9.
Parliament: Fake news law passed after 2 days of debate
Around 10.20pm, the Bill was passed with 72 MPs saying “yes”, 9 WP MPs saying “no”, and 3 Nominated MPs abstaining.
SIA A-380 LANDS IN DELHI WITH 'HYDRAULIC LEAK' IN NOSE LANDING GEAR AREA
"At no point were any of the passengers or crew on board in any danger," said an SIA spokesman.
White House says China has indicated it wants to make trade deal
Trade delegations from Washington and Beijing are scheduled to begin their latest round of talks on Thursday.
US House panel accuses attorney-general Barr of contempt as Trump invokes executive privilege
A House vote to hold the US Attorney-General in contempt was likely to trigger a court battle, with fines and possible imprisonment at stake for him.
Samuel Seow's agency in disagreement with Manhunt pageant winner over $60k cash prize, contract
He found out from another winner a week after the competition that he was getting paid only after their "year of service" ended.
Malaysia to follow up on proposed joint bid for Unesco listing of hawker culture with Singapore
However, getting Malaysian hawker culture gazetted is not a priority, as the country has other nominations in the works.
No fixed low fares through middlemen, says Gojek, warning of scams on social media
Checks by ST found Gojek rides for $12 being offered by anonymous middlemen, regardless of the distance involved or surge pricing.
Football: Last-gasp Moura winner sends Tottenham into Champions League final and breaks Ajax hearts
Spurs advance to face fellow comeback kings Liverpool in an all-English final in Madrid on June 1.
Prince Harry and Meghan name son Archie
The boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, is said to have the sweetest temperament.
Two empty coffins found floating in Kallang River to residents' surprise
An undertaker said the coffins were most likely imported and were not properly disposed of after the bodies were dealt with.