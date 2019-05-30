Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 30.

Larger military exercises on the cards as Singapore and China revise defence pact

The revised agreement could also include new arrangements for services-to-services cooperation and the establishment of academic and think-tank exchanges.

Hyflux gets 2-month extension on debt moratorium, in talks with more potential investors

The High Court gave the extension after the water treatment firm said it was in discussions with at least seven potential investors.

Power over the earth: The impact of China using rare earths to hit back at US

Questions have been raised over whether other rare earth producers are able to meet global demands if China restricts exports to the US.

Police took Allied executive director Kenneth Low's laptop, mobile phone in probe into missing lawyer and $33 million

The CAD also took away information, records and documents relating to the Catalist-listed engineering company and its subsidiaries from their premises.

PMDs are here to stay. It's time to get used to them

But the rules for personal mobility devices like e-scooters are confusing and need to be streamlined, says ST's Zhaki Abdullah.

No sweet spot for Singapore in US-China tensions

With the protracted struggle between the US and China, Singapore will come under special scrutiny, as an ethnic Chinese majority society with strong ties to both, says retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan.

Singapore-based paedophile Boris Kunsevitsky produced child pornography, stored it in e-folder named 'jailbait'

The Australian documented his sexual abuse of children, including five in Singapore, for more than 15 years.

While you're sleeping, your iPhone stays busy harvesting data

App trackers on phones are like the cookies on websites that slow load times, waste battery life and cause creepy ads to follow users around the Internet.

Football: Hazard scores twice as Chelsea thrash Arsenal 4-1 to win Europa League

Chelsea destroyed Arsenal with four second-half goals that handed coach Maurizio Sarri his first major trophy at the age of 60.

National Museum of Singapore launches first-ever interactive guide for families

The guide was co-developed with early childhood educators from NTUC First Campus' My First Skool, with children aged five to eight in mind.

