Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, May 3.

Death of NSF after heatstroke: Committee of Inquiry and police to probe incident



An independent committee, headed by a cluster superintendent from the Ministry of Education, has been formed to look into the circumstances that led to the death of full-time national serviceman Dave Lee Han Xuan. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



The COI will be headed by a cluster superintendent from the Ministry of Education, while a coroner's inquiry may be held depending on the outcome of the police investigation.

Speed guns deployed to curb reckless riding by e-scooter users and cyclists



Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) use a speed gun to spot speeding PMD users. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The guns have a range of up to 1km and possess video-recording capabilities. Under the Active Mobility Act, they must keep to a speed limit of 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on shared and cycling paths.

Malaysia election: Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan coalition narrows gap with ruling BN at half-time



Flags of Barisan Nasional, Parti Keadilan Rakyat - which is part of Pakatan Harapan - and Parti Islam SeMalaysia fluttering over a night market in Permatang Pauh, Penang, on Tuesday. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The latest opinion pools indicate that former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is inching closer to ending Barisan Nasional's six decades in power.

KL police launch probe into Mahathir under fake news law for claiming his jet was sabotaged



Dr Mahathir attending an election campaign event in Kuala Lumpur, on May 1, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



A source told The Straits Times that while the case is still being investigated under the new law, KL police are still determining whether there is merit to proceed.

Lawyer who focused on molest victim's breast size suspended for 5 years



Lawyer Edmund Wong Sin Yee had defended a 24-year-old student from China who was accused of brushing his forearm against the breast of a 22-year-old woman on board an MRT train in July 2014. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mr Edmund Wong Sin Yee, who went on a "demeaning" line of questioning of a molest victim - including staring at her breasts - was suspended for professional misconduct.

A Comfort Delgro taxi with an advertisement offering services on Uber. PHOTO: AFP

Uber app to cease in Singapore after this weekend, competition watchdog yet to complete probe into Grab-Uber merger

This will end the US company's five-year foray into Singapore's taxi market, after the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore ordered the app extended twice.

Western Union armed robber, who was caught after 3-day manhunt, jailed almost 5 years



Hashim Hamzah ( centre ) is taken by the police to the crime scene in Ubi Avenue 1 on Aug 7, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



The police trawled through over 1,000 hours of CCTV footage before catching 58-year-old Hashim Hamzah, who had made off with $650 in cash last August.

The rights and wrongs of discretionary right turns



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Knowing when to make a discretionary right turn at intersections is one of the more challenging aspects of learning how to drive - and even licensed drivers don't always get it right.

Cambridge Analytica to close after Facebook data scandal



Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over the harvesting of users' personal information. PHOTO: AFP



The British marketing analytics firm's decision follows weeks of intense pressure after allegations emerged it may have hijacked up to 87 million Facebook users’ data.

Football: Liverpool to play Real Madrid in Champions League final



Liverpool players celebrating with fans after the Uefa Champions League semi-final match against AS Roma on May 2, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Despite losing a hectic semi-final second leg in Rome, Jurgen Klopp's side survived a spirited Roma fightback to win 7-6 on aggregate.

