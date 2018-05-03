Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, May 3.
Death of NSF after heatstroke: Committee of Inquiry and police to probe incident
The COI will be headed by a cluster superintendent from the Ministry of Education, while a coroner's inquiry may be held depending on the outcome of the police investigation.
Speed guns deployed to curb reckless riding by e-scooter users and cyclists
The guns have a range of up to 1km and possess video-recording capabilities. Under the Active Mobility Act, they must keep to a speed limit of 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on shared and cycling paths.
Malaysia election: Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan coalition narrows gap with ruling BN at half-time
The latest opinion pools indicate that former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is inching closer to ending Barisan Nasional's six decades in power.
KL police launch probe into Mahathir under fake news law for claiming his jet was sabotaged
A source told The Straits Times that while the case is still being investigated under the new law, KL police are still determining whether there is merit to proceed.
Lawyer who focused on molest victim's breast size suspended for 5 years
Mr Edmund Wong Sin Yee, who went on a "demeaning" line of questioning of a molest victim - including staring at her breasts - was suspended for professional misconduct.
Uber app to cease in Singapore after this weekend, competition watchdog yet to complete probe into Grab-Uber merger
This will end the US company's five-year foray into Singapore's taxi market, after the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore ordered the app extended twice.
Western Union armed robber, who was caught after 3-day manhunt, jailed almost 5 years
The police trawled through over 1,000 hours of CCTV footage before catching 58-year-old Hashim Hamzah, who had made off with $650 in cash last August.
The rights and wrongs of discretionary right turns
Knowing when to make a discretionary right turn at intersections is one of the more challenging aspects of learning how to drive - and even licensed drivers don't always get it right.
Cambridge Analytica to close after Facebook data scandal
The British marketing analytics firm's decision follows weeks of intense pressure after allegations emerged it may have hijacked up to 87 million Facebook users’ data.
Football: Liverpool to play Real Madrid in Champions League final
Despite losing a hectic semi-final second leg in Rome, Jurgen Klopp's side survived a spirited Roma fightback to win 7-6 on aggregate.