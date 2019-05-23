Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 23.

Jokowi issues stern warning as riots continue to rock Jakarta



Rioters clashing with police officers on the streets of Jakarta last night. The Indonesian capital has seen mass protests after it was officially announced that President Joko Widodo won a second term with 55.5 per cent of the vote in the April 17 polls, beating rival Prabowo Subianto. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The President said he will "not tolerate anyone who disrupts our security, democracy and the unity of the nation we love, especially rioters".

READ MORE HERE

How US-China trade war will hit Singapore



Fixtures made at Futuristic Store Fixtures' factory in Kunshan, in China, will face tariffs when shipped to clients in the US. PHOTO: FUTURISTIC STORE FIXTURES



Singapore companies started feeling the effects of the trade war when it began last year as demand from China fell.

READ MORE HERE

Few takers for used Huawei smartphones, but bargain hunters sniffing around



Sales of used Huawei smartphones dropping sharply, and those still inquiring after them are largely buyers sniffing for potential bargains. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The market for used Huawei smartphones has taken a major hit since the United States clamped down on the Chinese giant and Google suspended business with it.

READ MORE HERE

Study finds $1,379 a month needed to meet basic living standard for single elderly Singaporeans



The study included people who lived in rental flats as well as private property and a larger representation of some groups, such as minorities and women. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Researchers say the study raises a range of policy concerns as to how the older population would have enough to meet their aspirations.

READ MORE HERE

India elections: Compromise, coalition partners await if BJP loses majority



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah (third from left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (second from right) receiving a garland at a meeting in the BJP's New Delhi headquarters on Tuesday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



If the BJP fails to win a majority on its own, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to manage partners like the Shiv Sena, which will likely want a greater input in key government decisions.

READ MORE HERE

Brexit crisis: UK House of Commons leader quits, piling pressure on Theresa May



Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has so far fended off bids to oust her by promising to set out a departure timetable once parliament has had a chance to vote again on Brexit, but a new discussion on a possible date could now take place on May 24, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Ms Andrea Leadsom said she could not announce the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which will implement Britain's departure, in parliament on Thursday as she did not believe in it.

READ MORE HERE

'I don't do cover-ups': Trump blasts Democrats after Pelosi's accusation



Unleashing a familiar litany of gripes about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and the follow-up congressional inquiries that he has been stonewalling, Trump also complained that Democrats had met to discuss whether to impeach him - or, as he called it, "the I-word". PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The rupture bodes ill for any possible cooperation between the president and the Democrats who control the House of Representatives.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-China ties can reach new heights: DPM Heng



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat with Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing yesterday, at the start of his week-long visit to China. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



Singapore and China are looking to take cooperation to a higher level, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, noting that global changes, such as the anti-globalisation push, have expanded the scope for cooperation in the region.

READ MORE HERE

40% university cohort rate: Should it be raised in future?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



More youngsters aspire to have a university degree. While expanding university places is one option, Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie says employers also need to change the way they assess job seekers.

READ MORE HERE

FIFA drops plan for 48-team World Cup in 2022



FIFA has dropped the idea despite recommending in March that the number of teams should be raised to 48 for 2022, ahead of the planned 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. PHOTO: REUTERS



FIFA dumped the plans "following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process" which led to the conclusion that "under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now".

READ MORE HERE