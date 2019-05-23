Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 23.
Jokowi issues stern warning as riots continue to rock Jakarta
The President said he will "not tolerate anyone who disrupts our security, democracy and the unity of the nation we love, especially rioters".
How US-China trade war will hit Singapore
Singapore companies started feeling the effects of the trade war when it began last year as demand from China fell.
Few takers for used Huawei smartphones, but bargain hunters sniffing around
The market for used Huawei smartphones has taken a major hit since the United States clamped down on the Chinese giant and Google suspended business with it.
Study finds $1,379 a month needed to meet basic living standard for single elderly Singaporeans
Researchers say the study raises a range of policy concerns as to how the older population would have enough to meet their aspirations.
India elections: Compromise, coalition partners await if BJP loses majority
If the BJP fails to win a majority on its own, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to manage partners like the Shiv Sena, which will likely want a greater input in key government decisions.
Brexit crisis: UK House of Commons leader quits, piling pressure on Theresa May
Ms Andrea Leadsom said she could not announce the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which will implement Britain's departure, in parliament on Thursday as she did not believe in it.
'I don't do cover-ups': Trump blasts Democrats after Pelosi's accusation
The rupture bodes ill for any possible cooperation between the president and the Democrats who control the House of Representatives.
Singapore-China ties can reach new heights: DPM Heng
Singapore and China are looking to take cooperation to a higher level, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, noting that global changes, such as the anti-globalisation push, have expanded the scope for cooperation in the region.
40% university cohort rate: Should it be raised in future?
More youngsters aspire to have a university degree. While expanding university places is one option, Senior Education Correspondent Sandra Davie says employers also need to change the way they assess job seekers.
FIFA drops plan for 48-team World Cup in 2022
FIFA dumped the plans "following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process" which led to the conclusion that "under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now".