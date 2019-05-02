Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 2.
Extra 10% funding from April 2020 for firms working with unions to train workers: Heng Swee Keat
Technological advancements should help workers do their jobs better, not replace them, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn names consort queen 3 days ahead of coronation
The announcement was made in the Royal Gazette, which said the king has legally married Ms Suthida but did not specify the date of their marriage.
May Day Rally: In a time of transition, Heng Swee Keat gives reassurances of close PAP-NTUC relationship
For Mr Heng to speak in place of PM Lee at the May Day rally marks the start of a changing of the guard, and gives him a platform to connect with the labour movement.
New rules for e-payments: 5 things to note when using e-payment services
Under the new guidelines, the $100 cap does not apply. Consumers disputing unauthorised transactions need to show they had not been reckless.
British PM Theresa May sacks defence minister Gavin Williamson over Huawei leak
Mr Williamson now faces the possibility of a criminal probe.
US Attorney-General Barr defends clearing Trump on obstruction of justice, chides ‘snitty’ Mueller letter
“I don’t think the government had a prosecutable case,” said Mr Barr, the first Trump administration official to testify about the contents of Mr Mueller’s report.
Japanese hopeful as Reiwa era begins
A new era presents a chance for a "fresh start" to the Japanese, given that Heisei was defined by stagnation and passivity.
NUS sexual misconduct case: 2 more students to sit on review committee, recommendations ready by mid-May
It hopes to have the full recommendations out by mid-June, instead of the earlier-announced date of August.
More grain, less gain? Eating rice helps fight obesity: Study
Experts found that people following a Japanese or Asian-style diet based on rice were less likely to be obese than those living in countries where rice consumption was low.
Drone used to deliver transplant kidney for first time
The specially designed high-tech drone was fitted with equipment to monitor the kidney along its 5km journey to its recipient.