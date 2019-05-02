Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 2.

Extra 10% funding from April 2020 for firms working with unions to train workers: Heng Swee Keat

Technological advancements should help workers do their jobs better, not replace them, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn names consort queen 3 days ahead of coronation

The announcement was made in the Royal Gazette, which said the king has legally married Ms Suthida but did not specify the date of their marriage.

READ MORE HERE

May Day Rally: In a time of transition, Heng Swee Keat gives reassurances of close PAP-NTUC relationship

For Mr Heng to speak in place of PM Lee at the May Day rally marks the start of a changing of the guard, and gives him a platform to connect with the labour movement.

READ MORE HERE

New rules for e-payments: 5 things to note when using e-payment services

Under the new guidelines, the $100 cap does not apply. Consumers disputing unauthorised transactions need to show they had not been reckless.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Theresa May sacks defence minister Gavin Williamson over Huawei leak

Mr Williamson now faces the possibility of a criminal probe.

READ MORE HERE

US Attorney-General Barr defends clearing Trump on obstruction of justice, chides ‘snitty’ Mueller letter

“I don’t think the government had a prosecutable case,” said Mr Barr, the first Trump administration official to testify about the contents of Mr Mueller’s report.

READ MORE HERE

Japanese hopeful as Reiwa era begins

A new era presents a chance for a "fresh start" to the Japanese, given that Heisei was defined by stagnation and passivity.

READ MORE HERE

NUS sexual misconduct case: 2 more students to sit on review committee, recommendations ready by mid-May

It hopes to have the full recommendations out by mid-June, instead of the earlier-announced date of August.

READ MORE HERE

More grain, less gain? Eating rice helps fight obesity: Study

Experts found that people following a Japanese or Asian-style diet based on rice were less likely to be obese than those living in countries where rice consumption was low.

READ MORE HERE

Drone used to deliver transplant kidney for first time

The specially designed high-tech drone was fitted with equipment to monitor the kidney along its 5km journey to its recipient.

READ MORE HERE