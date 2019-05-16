Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, May 16.
Trump bars US companies from using foreign telecoms posing security risk, effectively blocking Huawei
The executive order invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the US.
Why have there been so many extreme weather events in Singapore?
Extreme weather events may happen by chance but they could also signal a dangerous, human-made shift in the earth's climate, said Professor Benjamin Horton, chair of NTU's Asian School of the Environment.
Singapore, Malaysia committee on maritime boundaries delimitation held first meeting
The dispute over the maritime boundaries was sparked late last year when Malaysia unilaterally extended the Johor Baru Port limits off Tanjung Piai, which overlap with Singapore's port limits off Tuas.
More Singaporeans cleaning up, but hawker centres are still the dirtiest places: Survey
The second Public Cleanliness Satisfaction Survey conducted last year found that 48.7 per cent of Singaporeans cleared their tableware at hawker centres most or all of the time.
Stronger measures right way to go: Students, MPs on NUS proposals to toughen penalties for sexual misconduct
The NUS committee has proposed a minimum one calendar year suspension period from the university, and expulsion in the case of severe offences.
Indonesia faces political stand-off as vote count nears finish
The country's General Elections Commission must complete the vote count by May 22. Presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto has been adamant that he will not accept its results.
New private home sales slip in April on fewer launches
April saw a big pullback in new home launches as developers turned cautious despite relatively resilient sales in March.
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo warns public of fraudulent website using her name
She said that the website attributed comments to her in order to get users to sign up for an online platform, provide their credit card or bank details and to make a deposit.
Beacon of hope or missed opportunity? Pearl Bank redesign gets mixed reception
After seeing the artistic renderings of the building, some in the heritage and architectural fraternities said they expected a more innovative design.
Basketball: Singapore Slingers lose 84-81 to CLS Knights Indonesia, wait for first ABL title goes on
The Slingers have now lost three Finals in four years and their hunt for that elusive first ABL title continues into the 10th season next term.