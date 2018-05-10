Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, May 10.

Malaysia GE: Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan set to form govt after winning simple majority



Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and members of his team addressing the media at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya in the early hours of May 10, 2018.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Tun Mahathir Mohamad claimed a stunning victory in Malaysia’s 14th general election early Thursday, ending Umno’s long rule which the former and new premier played a key role in entrenching for over two decades.

READ MORE HERE

Najib's Barisan Nasional loses grip on peninsular Malaysia



Barisan Nasional's Najib Razak voting at a polling station during the 14th general elections in Malaysia on May 9, 2018.PHOTO: AFP



Malaysia's incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition lost its grip on peninsular Malaysia in Wednesday's general election, ceding control of Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka and Terengganu states.

READ MORE HERE

Election outcome shows that a Malay tsunami swept all before it



Empty chairs at Umno's headquarters in Johor Baru last night, where supporters were to gather. In the end, opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan wrested control of the state. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Malaysia's most keenly-fought general election has seen opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan pulling significantly ahead of Barisan Nasional, in spite of the odds against it.

READ MORE HERE

Deaths and bot attacks among Polling Day incidents



A long queue of people wait patiently to vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Gudang 3 in Pasir Gudang, Johor.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Three people died in election-related incidents yesterday, at least six voters in Sabah claimed others had voted using their identity cards, and many Malaysian leaders learnt first-hand what a "bot attack" was.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Donald Trump rules out Demilitarised Zone for summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un



Donald Trump speaking at the White House on May 9, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will announce the site for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un within three days and it will not be held at the demilitarised zone along the border between the two Koreas.

READ MORE HERE

China, Japan and South Korea present united front on N. Korea, trade amid differences



From far left: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae In at a news conference after holding talks in Tokyo yesterday. The three leaders stuck largely to broad strokes without diving into the finer details that are at the root of their disagreements.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea may have presented a united front on North Korea and free trade at a trilateral summit yesterday, but it took them more than 12 hours to issue a joint declaration.

READ MORE HERE

Public service to involve whole-of-nation effort



Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said the Public Service Division will continue to invest in and develop engineers, to develop Singapore's city infrastructure.PHOTO: AFP



Singapore's public service agencies will go beyond a "whole-of-government" approach to a "whole-of-nation" effort by partnering businesses, citizens and other stakeholders to develop better solutions for all.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: When workers' woes hit home for Ng Chee Meng



Mr Ng Chee Meng, who was appointed NTUC deputy secretary- general in the recent Cabinet reshuffle, is slated to take over from Mr Chan Chun Sing as labour chief. He has already met union leaders in the aviation, transport and taxi industries as part of his previous transport portfolio. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



As the incoming labour chief, it is Mr Ng Chee Meng's task to improve the lot of workers, especially those who lose their jobs.

READ MORE HERE

2 hospitals to offer proton beam therapy for cancer



The Parkway Pantai group is buying a proton beam system to be sited underground at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Singapore will be getting not just one, but two state-of-the-art proton beam systems for precision cancer treatment in 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Soldier's death: Questions need answering



ST ILLUSTRATION : MIEL



The parents of the tens of thousands of full-time National Servicemen will be watching closely how the Ministry of Defence handles the follow-ups into the death last week of Dave Lee Han Xuan from heatstroke during military training.

READ MORE HERE