Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, May 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, May 10.
Malaysia GE: Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan set to form govt after winning simple majority
Tun Mahathir Mohamad claimed a stunning victory in Malaysia’s 14th general election early Thursday, ending Umno’s long rule which the former and new premier played a key role in entrenching for over two decades.
Najib's Barisan Nasional loses grip on peninsular Malaysia
Malaysia's incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition lost its grip on peninsular Malaysia in Wednesday's general election, ceding control of Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka and Terengganu states.
Election outcome shows that a Malay tsunami swept all before it
Malaysia's most keenly-fought general election has seen opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan pulling significantly ahead of Barisan Nasional, in spite of the odds against it.
Deaths and bot attacks among Polling Day incidents
Three people died in election-related incidents yesterday, at least six voters in Sabah claimed others had voted using their identity cards, and many Malaysian leaders learnt first-hand what a "bot attack" was.
VIDEO: Donald Trump rules out Demilitarised Zone for summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will announce the site for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un within three days and it will not be held at the demilitarised zone along the border between the two Koreas.
China, Japan and South Korea present united front on N. Korea, trade amid differences
The leaders of Japan, China and South Korea may have presented a united front on North Korea and free trade at a trilateral summit yesterday, but it took them more than 12 hours to issue a joint declaration.
Public service to involve whole-of-nation effort
Singapore's public service agencies will go beyond a "whole-of-government" approach to a "whole-of-nation" effort by partnering businesses, citizens and other stakeholders to develop better solutions for all.
VIDEO: When workers' woes hit home for Ng Chee Meng
As the incoming labour chief, it is Mr Ng Chee Meng's task to improve the lot of workers, especially those who lose their jobs.
2 hospitals to offer proton beam therapy for cancer
Singapore will be getting not just one, but two state-of-the-art proton beam systems for precision cancer treatment in 2021.
Soldier's death: Questions need answering
The parents of the tens of thousands of full-time National Servicemen will be watching closely how the Ministry of Defence handles the follow-ups into the death last week of Dave Lee Han Xuan from heatstroke during military training.