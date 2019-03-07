Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, March 7

Trump warns Kim Jong Un over 'rebuilding' of North Korea rocket site



Trump (above) said “it’s too early to see” if the information about work at the North Korean site is true. PHOTO: REUTERS



Researchers say that rebuilding of the facility in question has been under way since the summit and may have started before the Vietnam meeting.

MOH to ban artificial trans fat in cookies and noodles



Four categories of food products may contain partially hydrogenated oils: snacks, baked goods, prepared meals and fat spreads. Mr Amrin Amin said the ban "should not have an adverse effect on Singaporeans' food options and cost". PHOTO: ST FILE



The new ban will also apply to packaged food, like noodles and cookies.

SingHealth database hackers have targeted other systems here since at least 2017: Symantec



Singapore was hit by its worst cyber attack in June last year when hackers went into the database of public healthcare cluster SingHealth and stole the personal data of 1.5 million patients. PHOTO: ST FILE



The group attacks its victims using custom malware and misleading files in phishing e-mails.

End of streaming: Breaking 'Normal' barriers



Award-winning film-maker Royston Tan (above) and lawyer Josephus Tan are both former Normal stream students who said the decision to abolish secondary school streaming was a long time coming. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Both are former Normal stream students. They said the move by the Education Ministry to remove the labels of secondary school streams was a long time coming.

No more Normal, Express streaming: Attitudes, not labels, must change



In 2024, the Normal and Express streams, as the Singapore education system has known them for 40 years, will cease to exist. When this happens, all students will take a common national examination at the end of secondary school. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



A child who knows that his parents or teachers have no faith in him is unlikely to have faith in himself. This is the real problem, says ST writer Karamjit Kaur.

Got a question on secondary school streaming? Get it answered on Hangout with ST



If you have a burning question about the change, get it answered by The Straits Times senior education correspondent Sandra Davie. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



If you have a burning question about the change, get it answered by The Straits Times senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

NUH clinic director fined $50,000 for revealing patient's confidential medical condition to impostor



Dr Soo Shuenn Chiang, director of the Neuroscience Clinic at the National University Hospital, gave confidential information about a patient's condition to her brother when he phoned the clinic posing as her husband in 2015. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The psychiatrist gave confidential information about a patient's condition to the woman's brother when he phoned the clinic posing as her husband in 2015.

India rape victim kills attacker by dragging him into fire



The woman survived with burns to her face and hands while the man died in hospital from his injuries. PHOTO: AFP



The rapist tried to kill the victim by setting her on fire. But she survived with burns to her face and hands while the man died in hospital from his injuries.

Vogue's latest photo causes controversy in China



Chinese netizens wondered if Vogue was "uglifying" Asians or perpetuating a stereotype of Chinese features by using her photo, with some netizens calling the move "discrimination" and claiming that the same standard would not apply to Caucasian models. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/VOGUEMAGAZINE



A photo of a Chinese model with small eyes has sparked an online debate in China over Chinese beauty and alleged stereotyping of Asians.

'Humanity is doomed': People keep throwing cheese on babies' faces for social media likes



A viral phenomenon called the “cheese challenge” sees people toss processed cheese at unsuspecting infants. SCREENSHOT: STORYFUL/MICHAEL TSANG



Depending on whom you ask, it's either extremely hilarious or proof that the Internet should never have been invented.

