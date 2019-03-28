Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, March 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 28.

Theresa May's offer to quit fails to move key opponents of her Brexit deal

The Northern Irish party crucial to getting the agreement through parliament were unmoved and said they would reject it again.

Changi Airport bags Skytrax best airport title for 7th straight year

Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) came in second, followed by South Korea's Incheon International Airport which took third spot.

Lee Hsien Loong to meet Mahathir in Malaysia for 9th Leaders' Retreat in April

The annual meeting, an important platform to strengthen cooperation and discuss bilateral issues, was to have been held last November, but was postponed.

OCBC Securities remisier 'comes clean' after lying to CAD, testifies against John Soh, Quah Su-Ling

He said he was "so scared" as he knew that what he had done was a "very serious offence" and feared that his trading license could be cancelled.

Thai coalition creates only a strong opposition, for now

Pheu Thai Party's unmasking of its six coalition partners on Wednesday is just the first act in a prolonged political drama that Thailand is about to see.

SIA group CEO Goh Choon Phong apologises after oxygen masks deployed on Scoot's Taipei flight

The pilots on Flight TR996 had switched on a back-up power unit to prevent an overweight landing caused by excess fuel. This led to a slight loss of cabin pressure.

Fast-growing superfish being bred in Singapore to ramp up locally produced protein

The "premium tilapia" have extra amounts of healthy fat, are disease-resistant and rich in Omega-3.

URA’s Draft Master Plan: Conversations critical to shaping a future Singapore

What is a home if Singaporeans play no part in building it?

Courier gets 10 weeks' jail for assaulting pregnant girlfriend and road-rage incident

She was about four months pregnant at the time of the incident in June 2017.

Brunei to impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery

Homosexuality is already illegal in Brunei but it will now become a capital offence. The law applies to only Muslims.

