Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, March 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 21.
EU ready to grant Brexit delay if British parliament backs twice-rejected deal
Mrs Theresa May said she planned to ask parliament to vote a third time on her departure deal, which lawmakers have voted down twice. She did not say when the vote would happen.
Should people be trained to fight back during a terror attack? Experts weigh in
Currently, Singapore's SGSecure message does not include the element of confrontation. But some security experts said there is scope to equip civilians with skills like unarmed combat to fight back, when necessary.
Sim Lim Square ready to go en bloc after raising asking price to $1.3 billion
The aim is to put the site for tender by the end of next month, said marketing agent SLP Scotia, which declined to reveal the reserve price.
Doomed Lion Air pilots searched handbook for fix but ran out of time, cockpit voice recorder shows
The Indian-born captain was silent at the end, while the Indonesian first officer said "Allahu Akbar", or "God is greatest".
Philippines turns to Singapore to ease water crisis in Metro Manila
Taps are running dry because Manila Water, which supplies half of Metro Manila, does not have access to enough water sources to cover growing demand.
Seoul police arrest 4 for live-streaming, selling videos of 1,600 motel guests captured on spy cameras
The cameras were set up in 42 motel rooms at 30 motels in 10 cities in the North and South Gyeongsang and Chungcheong provinces between Nov 24 last year and March 2 this year.
Finland tops UN world's happiest countries list again, Singapore remains 34th
The report ranked 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.
Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Accused under pressure from wife, victim for money, says prosecution
"Owe $ Pay $" was a text message that the wife of accused murderer Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock sent him in the days before he killed another woman, the High Court heard.
Bus full of children set alight by angry driver in Italy
All 51 children managed to escape unhurt before the bus was engulfed in flames on the outskirts of Milan.
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch severs business ties with Mahathir's son Mokhzani
Cumberbatch was worried that Dr Mahathir's recent anti-Semitic remarks could have repercussions on their productions.