Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, March 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 14.

US joins other nations in grounding 737 Max jets after second crash

US authorities cited new satellite data and evidence from the scene of Sunday’s crash near Addis Ababa for its decision to ground the planes.

British lawmakers reject no-deal Brexit, to vote on three-month delay

The government said it would on Thursday propose seeking to delay Brexit until June 30 if parliament can – by March 20, the day before an EU summit – approve a deal to leave the European Union.

Singapore 'clear, consistent' in position that Malaysia has lost right to review water price under 1962 agreement

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah had disagreed with Singapore's position that Malaysia lost the right to review the water price after it chose not to do so in 1987.

Johor shuts 111 schools over toxic chemical fumes; factory owner expected to be charged

Students in at least seven Johor schools have been affected as the chemicals flowed downstream in the last few days, causing some to faint, with health workers rushing to schools to help them.

'Awake' brain surgery and iconic Trump-Kim photos: SPH celebrates journalism's best

Check out the winning works in Singapore Press Holdings' annual journalism awards for its English/Malay/Tamil Media group.

Raising retirement age: How much does it really matter?

It is just as important to raise savings, tackle age discrimination and help seniors get quality jobs.

TCM practitioner suspended after treatments caused patient to lose part of leg

He gave his patient acupuncture and electric impulse treatment when he should have advised the man to seek immediate medical attention, given the seriousness of his injuries.

Lamborghini and Nissan GT-R seized after 2015 illegal race sold at police auction

The two cars, which have been de-registered, are not permitted for use in Singapore. The buyers will have to either export or scrap them within one month of the sale, according to conditions of the public auction.

Outage hits Facebook, Instagram users worldwide

Outages were heaviest in North America and Europe, but some users appeared to be affected in other regions.

Scoot's Taipei-Singapore flight turned back due to 'slight vibrations' on board; passengers affected by 18-hour delay

The 163 affected passengers landed in Singapore at 6.54pm on Wednesday.

