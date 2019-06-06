Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, June 6

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 6.
Condo-like fittings in new HDB flats welcomed, but Lee Bee Wah stresses need to ensure durability
New HDB flats launched since February will come with fittings more commonly found in condominiums, such as concealed floor traps in toilets and larger floor tiles, said the HDB.
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
A maid in the opposite block saw the girl alone and crying for her father in a kitchen with open grilles before the tragedy.
Mixed results in HDB block that mixes rental and purchased flats
Those from rental flats in the Marsiling block are largely positive, but others have some misgivings.
Several primary schools switch to mixed-ability classes
These efforts come as MOE moves to phase out the Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express streams in secondary schools by 2024.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha gets new term
Mr Prayut trumped rival nominee Mr Thanathorn by 500 votes to 244 after a marathon debate.
'Bravery and sacrifice': World leaders gather in southern England to remember D-Day
The 75th-anniversary ceremony in Britain marks the Normandy assault that helped bring World War II to an end.
China's Huawei signs deal to develop 5G in Russia
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Time to close the NRIC loophole for SingPass
Government effort is needed to stop accepting the NRIC number as the default SingPass user ID and to push people to change the latter too, says ST's Hariz Baharudin.
A cup of kopi with the CPIB: Anti-corruption agency opens up to ST
The CPIB has looked into people of all backgrounds, including ministers, businessmen and even forklift drivers.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay stays above water while Jamie Oliver struggles to stay afloat
Gordon Ramsay has been through Hell's Kitchen, but his restaurant empire has escaped the heat and is back in the black, despite tough conditions in the industry.