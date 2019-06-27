Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, June 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 27.

Singapore has to constantly reinvent - and even cannibalise itself: PM Lee Hsien Loong



He was speaking about what he would teach his younger self after having gone through many transitions in his career.

No such thing as instant cure: Over 100 people harmed by illegal health products since 2012



HSA warned against buying cheap products that promise instant cures from unknown sources.

US-China trade deal 90% done, says Mnuchin ahead of G-20 talks



US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet this week at the Group of 20 summit in Japan, hoping to calm their 11-month trade war.

Families' role in curbing sexual misconduct on university campuses



A recent survey highlighted gender differences on what constitutes sex offences. Families need to rethink what kids are picking up about gender values, says ST education correspondent Amelia Teng.

More TTSH patients planning for future healthcare in the event they can't speak for themselves



New figures show that 1,279 patients had signed up for such planning at the hospital last year, up from 415 in 2013.

US aviation authority identifies new risk on Boeing 737 Max, following recent crashes



The new potential risk must be addressed before the grounded jet can return to service, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Malaysian Cabinet told 'no link between Sungai Kim Kim and new Pasir Gudang pollution'



More than 100 students were affected by noxious fumes in the Pasir Gudang incident, and all educational institutions were ordered to be closed.

No ‘boots on the ground’ in Iran dispute, Trump says; cites ‘unlimited time’ for new deal



Asked if a war was brewing, US President Donald Trump said: "I hope we don't but we're in a very strong position if something should happen."

Judge rules firm liable to pay for injury of foreign worker who delayed treatment

The worker's explanation for the delay in treating his eye injury was not unreasonable, the judge said.

Jay Chou posts rare photo of whole family on social media



The Taiwanese superstar said that he hopes his son will master the piano when he grows up.

