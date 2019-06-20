Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, June 20

Singapore tops in life expectancy at 84.8 years
Average Singaporean enjoys longest span of good health, but years spent in poor health also up.
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affects operations of one runway
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said the operations of one runway were suspended for short periods of time between 11pm on June 18 and 9am on June 19.
Xi Jinping's Pyongyang visit may help revive denuclearisation talks
The Korean peninsula and North Korea's denuclearisation progress are expected to figure large during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to North Korea on Thursday, Chinese experts said.
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways
While SIA missed out on being named best airline, it won several key awards including best cabin crew, best first class, best airline in Asia, and best first-class seat.
Singapore teachers work fewer hours than before, but teach more: Global survey
They still clock longer hours on average than many elsewhere, OECD survey shows.
175 households served legal notices for not allowing NEA's dengue checks
At least 175 households were served with legal notices for failing to allow National Environment Agency (NEA) officers into their homes for dengue-related inspection purposes between 2017 and May this year.
Three Russians, one Ukrainian to face charges over 2014 downing of flight MH17
The suspects are likely to be tried in absentia, however, as the Netherlands has said Russia has not cooperated with the investigation.
Gojek steps up fraud prevention measures to clamp down on 'middlemen'
The ride-hailing firm said that police have been investigating the issue since a report was made last month.
Hong Kong protesters threaten more unrest if leader Carrie Lam ignores their demands
Students protesting against Hong Kong's extradition Bill have threatened civil disobedience and a siege of government offices if Mrs Lam does not respond to their demands by 5pm on Thursday.
Swimming: Joseph Schooling is disqualified for first time in his career after false start in 50m butterfly final
Too excited for the race was how Schooling jokingly described his surprise disqualification at the Neo Garden Singapore National Swimming Championship.