Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, June 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, June 13.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls extradition law protests 'organised riot'
In a strongly-worded three-minute video, Ms Lam said: "This is not an act that shows love for Hong Kong."
Why Hong Kong's extradition Bill is causing an outcry: From a grisly murder to mass protests
What started with a gruesome murder during a local couple's Valentine's Day holiday in Taiwan has become the latest flash point in the values clash between Beijing and the West.
Malaysia's economic minister Azmin Ali denies he is man in gay sex video, says claims were a 'nefarious plot'
His denial came after a young government official said in a video confession posted on his Facebook that he and a Cabinet minister were in the video that had been released to reporters and politicians.
High Court rejects CPF Board's bid for $417k in alleged arrears, acquits Jurong Country Club
The court also cleared JCC of four criminal charges of non-payment of CPF contributions, overturning a district court decision last year to convict the club.
Singapore ratifies international convention on workplace safety and health
The agreement commits the Republic to creating, implementing, and periodically reviewing a national policy on workplace safety and health, in consultation with employers and workers.
Unauthorised data leaks: Grab beefs up data protection measures
GrabCar was fined $16,000 by the Personal Data Protection Commission for the unauthorised disclosure of the names and mobile numbers of 120,747 customers in marketing e-mails in 2017.
More legal protection for sex workers and foreign labourers?
To safeguard the vulnerable, tougher penalties were recently introduced against abusers of five categories of people. Experts and worker advocates see merit in the move and suggest additional areas for consideration.
NEA issues summons to resident after thermal camera catches smoker in HDB corridor
In a letter dated June 6 sent to the lessee of a unit at Block 620 Bedok Reservoir Road, NEA stated that a surveillance camera had caught on video "people smoking at the corridor.
NUH study sees hepatitis B patient cured after stopping medication
Professor Lim Seng Gee, a senior consultant at the NUH department of gastroenterology and hepatology, said stopping medication can allow the body's immune system to clear the virus on its own.
Music biopics that get it right - and one that gets it wrong
Some biopics of musicians are beloved award-winners, but how about films that get it all wrong? Film correspondent John Lui takes a look at biopics that stand out, and some that don't.