Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, July 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 4.

12 protesters arrested as Hong Kong police crack down on violence



PHOTO: ZUMA WIRE/DPA



A large quantity of steel bars, bricks and shields were seized from outside the Legislative Council Complex as well.

Woodlands double-murder trial: Accused said wife called him 'useless' during argument



PHOTO: ADE TEO/FACEBOOK



That was the last thing his wife said to their four-year-old daughter before the woman and the girl were strangled by the accused.

Manufacturing, electronic sectors continue decline, casting shadow on Singapore's economy



PHOTO: AFP



The weaker reading for manufacturing was due to first-time contractions in new orders, factory output, inventory and employment level.

New bike-sharing operator Moovs in with refurbished ofo bikes



ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The start-up will look to expand to other areas after getting LTA's nod to increase its fleet size.

US, China could reach trade deal by year end, experts tell ST forum



ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



However, the experts think the rivalry between the two superpowers is here to stay.

Home Front: Helping older ex-offenders rehabilitate and rejoin society



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



It is a cause for concern that more seniors are turning to crime, with most of these offenders having served jail time before, says ST's Fabian Koh.

Two dentists fined and suspended over unsupervised work



PHOTO: ST FILE



They had ignored repeated reminders by the Singapore Dental Council that dentists on conditional registration need to be supervised in their work.

Interactive: The colourful history of Singapore’s street names

Singapore’s past is quietly preserved in the names of its streets. They reveal a stunning array of Malay words and other surprising references.

Digging into Singapore's colourful past with 14th century Fort Canning discoveries



PHOTOS: ST FILE, LIANHE ZAOBAO, COURTESY OF JOHN MIKSIC



The discovery of fragments of a porcelain pillow - a rare status symbol in 13th century China - shows how influential Singapura's elite must have been.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland says he is a 'loser' in love



PHOTO: REUTERS



While Holland's love life has largely been kept under wraps, he has been linked to co-star Zendaya, although the two maintain that they are simply close friends.

