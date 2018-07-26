Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, July 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 26.
Trump and EU chief Juncker strike deal to avert trade war, agree to work towards 'zero tariffs'
The US President and EU chief executive agreed to work toward eliminating trade barriers on industrial goods, as the former appeared to give ground on his threat to impose car tariffs.
Police manhunt on for suspected attackers who slashed man in Serangoon Road
A group of four men had carried out the attack with a kitchen knife and a samurai sword at the bus stop in front of Broadway Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.
Family of SCDF NSF viewed CCTV footage of alleged ragging incident
Corporal Kok Yuen Chin's parents, siblings, aunts and girlfriend were shown parts of the footage, a day before five men allegedly involved in his death were charged in court.
No three-Michelin-starred restaurant for Singapore, but 5 new one-star establishments
Among the five new one-star entrants are modern Australian barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends, Cantonese eatery Jiang-Nan Chun and Nouri, which serves up "crossroads" cooking.
SingHealth cyber attack: Delinking PCs from Internet causes some inconvenience to patients
Staff at Singapore's public healthcare institutions have had to find alternative methods for routine tasks since their computers were temporarily delinked from the Internet last week.
Laos dam collapse: Singapore offers US$100,000 to Red Cross and humanitarian assistance
The US$100,000 (S$136,000) sum has been offered as seed money to kick-start a public fundraising appeal by the Singapore Red Cross to help communities.
University entry criteria for poly graduates may be reviewed: Ong Ye Kung
The scores some local universities use to decide the admission of polytechnic graduates may be reviewed, when the Education Minister pointed out the role of O-level results in the process.
Husband accidentally stepped on accelerator instead of brake when car hit wife and killed her: Coroner
Madam Ng Siew Fong was struck by the front left passenger door which was left ajar and was run over when the car suddenly reversed in Ang Mo Kio.
Rosyth School tells parents to stop spreading rumours about 'suicide game'
The game was created by students on one of the school's buses, in which students receive "happiness" points for good achievements and lose them for bad behaviour.
First lake of liquid water is discovered on Mars
The 20km-wide underground lake, located under a layer of Martian ice, has raised the possibility that more water - and maybe even life - exists on the Red Planet.