Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, July 25

S'pore to update law on religious harmony to address spread of hate speech, identity politics



The Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act has to be updated with the agreement of key stakeholders, including the people, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said.



Changes to the law will be made with the agreement of key stakeholders, including religious leaders, said Mr Shanmugam.

North Korea fired unidentified projectiles from around Wonsan: South Korea military



A May 2019 file photo shows a missile being launched during a military drill in North Korea



The characteristics of their flight, including the range, was similar to North Korea's last missile tests in May.

PAP has to grow trust by doing the right thing even in tough times: Heng Swee Keat



In his address, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat noted how trust between the PAP and the electorate was built over successive generations of PAP leaders.



"In a time of change, the PAP's approach to leadership must continue to be anchored on trust, unity and constructive politics," said Mr Heng.

Mueller says Russia report did not exonerate Trump



Former special prosecutor Robert Mueller said US President Donald Trump engaged in multiple acts that had the potential to exert undue influence over investigations into Russian election interference.



Mr Trump had repeatedly claimed that the Mueller report “found there was no obstruction and completely and totally exonerated him”.

British PM Boris Johnson overhauls Cabinet with Brexit hardliners



New foreign minister Dominic Raab leaves after a Cabinet re-shuffle at Downing Street in London.



"We are going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on Oct 31, no ifs or buts," he declared outside Downing Street.

Most registered e-scooters do not meet new safety standard: Retailers





The PMD Retailers Association of Singapore, which represents about 30 retailers here, said about 70 to 80 per cent of the total registrations are possibly not certified. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO





One retailer said the number could be as high as 80,000.

5 hard questions to ask about the 'dementia village' plan in Sembawang



The Gibraltar Crescent village is expected to provide better access to supporting services and amenities in the wider community for people with dementia and their families.



Is it only for the very rich who can afford bungalow living in landed estates?

Like the Monkey King, Hong Kong 'cannot leave the Buddha's palm': George Yeo





Protesters in Hong Kong's Sha Tin District on July 14, 2019. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG





"The monkey was very lively, sometimes very naughty. He would leap 10,000km and still, he cannot leave the Buddha's palm."

Anwar-Azmin: Master and Muse apart after 30 years





Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) was introduced to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) by Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in 1987 when, as a bright-eyed 23-year-old graduate, he was made special officer to the then education minister. PHOTO: REUTERS





Mr Azmin was introduced to Mr Anwar by Dr Mahathir in 1987 when he was made special officer to the then education minister.

SP Group warns of suspected scammers posing as its staff to sell fire extinguishers





The fire safety sales scam comes after recent fires that have injured residents and destroyed flats in several HDB estates. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG





SP Group said that the company does not sell any products and its employees do not conduct door-to-door sales.

