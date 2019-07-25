Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, July 25

S'pore to update law on religious harmony to address spread of hate speech, identity politics
Changes to the law will be made with the agreement of key stakeholders, including religious leaders, said Mr Shanmugam.
North Korea fired unidentified projectiles from around Wonsan: South Korea military
The characteristics of their flight, including the range, was similar to North Korea's last missile tests in May.
PAP has to grow trust by doing the right thing even in tough times: Heng Swee Keat
"In a time of change, the PAP's approach to leadership must continue to be anchored on trust, unity and constructive politics," said Mr Heng.
Mueller says Russia report did not exonerate Trump
Mr Trump had repeatedly claimed that the Mueller report “found there was no obstruction and completely and totally exonerated him”.
British PM Boris Johnson overhauls Cabinet with Brexit hardliners
"We are going to fulfil the repeated promises of parliament to the people and come out of the EU on Oct 31, no ifs or buts," he declared outside Downing Street.
Most registered e-scooters do not meet new safety standard: Retailers
One retailer said the number could be as high as 80,000.
5 hard questions to ask about the 'dementia village' plan in Sembawang
Is it only for the very rich who can afford bungalow living in landed estates?
Like the Monkey King, Hong Kong 'cannot leave the Buddha's palm': George Yeo
"The monkey was very lively, sometimes very naughty. He would leap 10,000km and still, he cannot leave the Buddha's palm."
Anwar-Azmin: Master and Muse apart after 30 years
Mr Azmin was introduced to Mr Anwar by Dr Mahathir in 1987 when he was made special officer to the then education minister.
SP Group warns of suspected scammers posing as its staff to sell fire extinguishers
SP Group said that the company does not sell any products and its employees do not conduct door-to-door sales.