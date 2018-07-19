Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, July 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 19.
Thai cave rescue: Boys say they tried to dig their way out, survived on water dripping from stalactites
The 12 boys and their football coach waved, smiled and offered traditional “wai” greetings in their first public appearance since their dramatic rescue from a flooded cave.
Joseph Schooling's advice for Ben Davis: Follow your heart and decide what's the best plan for yourself
The Olympic champion said he empathises with the situation that Davis finds himself in, but hopes that the 17-year-old Fulham midfielder will continue to dream.
Singapore allows dynamic site blocking in landmark court ruling
Copyright holders have scored a landmark victory here with an unprecedented court order allowing any Web address linked to blocked piracy websites to be blocked too.
ComfortDelGro electric cabs start plying the roads this week
The taxi giant's first two fully electric cabs will start plying today, highlighting a growing trend among cab operators to steer away from diesel.
Three niggling questions about CareShield Life
Can it be gender-neutral? Where did the prediction of severe disability for those above 65 come from? And can criteria for payouts be more lenient?
White House struggles to contain fallout from Trump-Putin summit
The White House has denied that President Donald Trump ever meant to say that Moscow was no longer targeting the US.
Denuclearisation deal with North Korea 'may take some time', sanctions to remain: Mike Pompeo
The US Secretary of State, who held inconclusive talks in North Korea earlier this month, said progress had been made on some issues.
Why can't I recycle my old TV or fridge in Singapore?
While such bulky items make up over 80 per cent (by weight) of all e-waste generated here, there are currently no programmes for recycling large household appliances.
Swimmer Joseph Schooling is Sportsman of the Year for record 5th time, says 'fortunate' to win this year
While the reigning Olympic 100m butterfly champion felt his performances last year were below his high standards, he said he is in much better shape to take on the Asian Games in Indonesia next month.
ST Sessions: Pop singer Falling Feathers taking flight
He might be a rising name in the home-grown music scene, but Falling Feathers - whose real name is JJ Ong - is already developing a global outlook.