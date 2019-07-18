Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, July 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 18.

US House rejects bid to launch Trump impeachment proceedings

A clear majority of the House's 235 Democrats - 137 - voted along with Republicans to table the impeachment resolution.

Report flags how China conducts influence operations in Singapore

Beijing is using cultural, clan and business bodies in Singapore in a bid to impose a Chinese identity, a United States-based scholar said this week.

Questions in the air after drone disruptions

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore needs to beef up its capabilities to detect and disable malicious drones, so that errant operators are nabbed and severely dealt with.

PKR arrests reignite Malaysia's sex video saga, cast doubt over succession plan

If there is proof that Mr Anwar Ibrahim or members of his inner circle are behind the video leaks, it could end his ambitions.

US Fed sees 'modest' growth despite 'widespread' trade fears

While the outlook for the coming months is "generally positive", there are "widespread concerns" about possible harm caused by "trade-related uncertainty", the US Federal Reserve said in its regular survey of business conditions across the country.

From sleeping in void decks to reading philosophy at Oxford

Mr Zulhaqem Zulkifli, 27, used to spend Sundays with his father rummaging through dumpsters for scrap metal and cardboard boxes to sell.

Ex-cabby admits to negligent driving which led to NUS student's death and injuries to 3 others

The other car, driven by a 21-year-old man, was then travelling at speeds of up to 97kmh despite the 70kmh limit.

300 cleaning robots to roll out by March 2020

The robots, which come in different shapes and sizes, can sing, rap and speak in the four official languages here, as well as Singlish.

Prosecutors drop sex assault case against actor Kevin Spacey

Prosecutors said they made the decision to drop the felony indecent assault and battery charge against the Oscar winner after the alleged victim invoked his right under the US Constitution against giving self-incriminating testimony.

ST Podcast: Student burnout - How parents can spot it

What are the early signs and symptoms of student burnout to watch out for?

