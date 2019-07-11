Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, July 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 11.

MHA arrests at least six supporters of Myanmar insurgent group in Singapore



PHOTO: RADIO FREE ASIA/ YOUTUBE



The Myanmar nationals were found to have mobilised support for armed violence against their government.

READ MORE HERE

Nasdaq ends at record as Fed chief Jerome Powell signals possible rate cut



PHOTO: REUTERS



In the first of two days of congressional testimony, Mr Powell said many central bankers believed the case for lower rates "had strengthened".

READ MORE HERE

Billionaire inventor James Dyson likely paid in cash for $73.8m Singapore super penthouse



PHOTOS: GUOCOLAND, DYSON



A Singapore Land Authority title search showed no endorsement of any mortgage.

READ MORE HERE

Thrown under a bus? Britain's envoy to Washington Kim Darroch quits over leaked memos



PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Boris Johnson, who could become prime minister later this month if grassroots Conservatives elect him as party leader, refused to back the envoy in a televised leadership debate on Tuesday night.

READ MORE HERE

Police say allegations that MRT station checks target Malays are 'baseless, irresponsible'



PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM BILBOLAGGINGS/REDDIT



A video showing police officers conducting checks on a man at Bishan MRT station has been circulating online. The man in the video, who speaks to the officers in Malay, asks them why they "always scan Malays".

READ MORE HERE

Do more to help those who live with bad neighbours



ST ILLUSTRATION : MIEL



This is an issue that has fallen through the cracks, with no single agency empowered to take charge. This makes it easy for one agency to push the responsibility to another.

READ MORE HERE

Angela Merkel has third bout of shaking, says she is fine and ‘working through’ issue



PHOTO: AFP



She gave no details of any medical advice or treatment she has been given and her office has given no explanation for the shaking episodes.

READ MORE HERE

Man jailed for cheating brother with kidnapping ruse, sparking operation involving 50 cops

Vincent Lau Boon Kiat sent a text message from Vietnam to his brother in Singapore, claiming that "someone had taken his passport and other belongings and was demanding US$15,000 from him".

READ MORE HERE

Singapore chosen as Westworld location because it 'looks like the future'



ST PHOTO: LIM ZHAOWEI



"There is no other place that combines incredible architectural marvels with the integration of nature, in which greenery is integrated with modernism," said its co-creator.

READ MORE HERE

Woman in Britain dies after metal straw pierces her eye in freak accident



PHOTO: ELENA L. J. STRUTHERS-GARDNER/FACEBOOK



Mrs Elena Struthers-Gardner had collapsed in the kitchen of her home in Dorset while carrying a mason-jar style drinking glass with a 10-inch stainless steel straw fixed onto the screw top lid.

READ MORE HERE