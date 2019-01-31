Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 31

US stocks rally on earnings, dovish Fed
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged and definitively signaled a cautious approach to further interest rate hikes, with Fed chairman Jerome Powell saying "the case for raising rates has weakened somewhat".
Suspicions of HIV Registry data leak surfaced as early as 2012, court papers show
American fraudster Mikhy Farrera-Brochez complained to an MOH director that his Singaporean doctor-boyfriend Ler Teck Siang had shared screenshots of the HIV registry and also divulged his HIV-positive status to another individual.
Major revamp of Orchard Road announced with new developments, different offerings in sub-precincts
Part of the road may go car-free to connect green spaces at the Istana Park, Dhoby Ghaut Green and the open space at Plaza Singapura and turn it into a garden oasis with a playground and sheltered events space.
Aloysius Pang's death: Independent committee of inquiry convened to investigate case
None of the members work within Mindef or are SAF regulars. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will deliver a ministerial statement addressing recent national service training deaths when Parliament next sits on Feb 11.
Answers to many questions needed to assuage public concerns
Two days after the Ministry of Health's (MOH) bombshell disclosure that data of HIV-positive individuals in Singapore had been leaked online, many questions remain over how this happened, whether the matter has been handled appropriately and if enough has been done to stem the further spread of information that had been obtained illegally.
Mikhy Farrera Brochez arrested for criminal trespass in Kentucky
The American at the centre of the leak of information in Singapore's HIV Registry was arrested in Clark County, Kentucky, for criminal trespass last month.
Honestbee, FairPrice to temporarily end partnership
Freelancers could still fulfil orders for honestbee shoppers who purchase groceries from other stores like Tesco and Jones the Grocer but the number of orders would be substantially lower without the FairPrice option.
Elections Department to move from iconic Prinsep Street building
The Elections Department (ELD) will be moving from its iconic Prinsep Street building, the scene of many an election drama, to Novena Rise.
Windshield damage causes Scoot flight for Gold Coast to return to Singapore after three hours into journey
A decision was made for the plane to return to Singapore about three hours into the flight as a safety precaution, Scoot said. There was no air leak or loss of cabin pressure.
Teck Kee Tanglin Pau shuts shop earlier as buns sell out at heritage brand's outlets
Those who are lamenting the loss of the 71-year-old heritage brand may not have to despair, as a cryptic farewell to its fans posted on its Facebook page suggests that it may not have said its final goodbye.