Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 3

Downtrend for Singapore economy expected to continue this year



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, Singapore's economy expanded at a slower pace of 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter compared with the 3.5 per cent growth in the previous quarter. As the effect of the trade war starts to bite, the resulting slowdown in China's manufacturing could have impacted Singapore's growth too, said DBS Bank economist Irvin Seah. PHOTO: REUTERS



Singapore's economy last year ended on a low note from October to December, recording the slowest quarter of growth in 2018, as global trade tensions and slowing manufacturing demand eat into the growth of key industries here.

Private home prices: Analysts see some positive signs



Some analysts point to signs of stabilisation in private home prices, just five months after the cooling measures. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some analysts point to signs of stabilisation in private home prices, just five months after fresh cooling measures kicked in.

Indonesia on tsunami alert after new cracks appear on Anak Krakatau volcano



The two cracks appeared after the volcano's height dropped from 338m to 110m following its eruptions on Dec 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



New cracks have emerged on Anak Krakatau volcano, prompting Indonesian authorities to urge those in the vicinity to be on the alert in case a collapse sets off yet another tsunami.

Only in Primary 4 and told to prepare for PSLE



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



Despite recent curriculum changes, the stressful PSLE remains and likely the age-old obsession over grades too, says ST's Irene Tham.

Statue of Sir Stamford Raffles in Boat Quay 'disappears' for Singapore Bicentennial



Half of the statue has been covered in dark grey paint, creating an optical illusion. ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



The white, polymarble statue of Sir Stamford Raffles next to the Singapore River in Boat Quay appears to be "disappearing". Since Saturday, half of it has been covered in dark grey paint, creating that optical illusion.

Extremism in the Klang Valley hitting tourism in Melaka, claims NGO



Feedback based on hotel occupancy and from local tourism players showed that tourist arrivals peaked from Dec 22 to Dec 28, 2018, a far cry from previous years where holidaying started in November. PHOTO: ST FILE



Tourist arrivals to Melaka, especially from Singapore, declined by an estimated 28 per cent during the 2018 year-end peak period, and a tourism-based non-governmental organisation claims this is mainly due to the recent spate of rallies and racially-tinged speeches by opposition leaders and Malay rights groups in the Klang Valley.

More trouble at pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club over alleged car accident



A woman who is understood to be Platinium Dogs Club's owner at the pet boarding house site yesterday (above) and a group of people outside the house holding up posters of missing dog Prince. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



A woman understood to be the owner of the facility and a male driver allegedly knocked into a man with their car while getting away from an angry crowd, said eyewitnesses.

Motorcyclist almost run over by lorry after he breaks its mirror with high kick



Footage of the incident shows the lorry stationary by the side of the road at 1.39pm. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



This latest road rage incident comes less than two weeks after a lorry driver and a cyclist in an altercation in Pasir Ris were arrested.

Child abuse video flags gaps in China's welfare system



An online video clip showing the eight-year-old girl being beaten repeatedly by her mother in Shenzhen last September. The parents have since been arrested and are facing criminal penalties. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE/ THE PAPER



The video has ignited debate on how children in China remain vulnerable to abuse and highlighted the welfare system's deficiencies in protecting minors.

Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron on Roma and Anthony Chen's Ilo Ilo



Alfonso Cuaron was in Singapore last month to promote his movie, Roma. PHOTO: NETFLIX



In Roma, the nanny and house-cleaner in the film is based on Cuaron's real-life nanny, which is similar to how the maid in Ilo Ilo is based on Chen's foreign domestic helper.

