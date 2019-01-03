Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 3

Downtrend for Singapore economy expected to continue this year
Singapore's economy last year ended on a low note from October to December, recording the slowest quarter of growth in 2018, as global trade tensions and slowing manufacturing demand eat into the growth of key industries here.
Private home prices: Analysts see some positive signs
Some analysts point to signs of stabilisation in private home prices, just five months after fresh cooling measures kicked in.
Indonesia on tsunami alert after new cracks appear on Anak Krakatau volcano
New cracks have emerged on Anak Krakatau volcano, prompting Indonesian authorities to urge those in the vicinity to be on the alert in case a collapse sets off yet another tsunami.
Only in Primary 4 and told to prepare for PSLE
Despite recent curriculum changes, the stressful PSLE remains and likely the age-old obsession over grades too, says ST's Irene Tham.
Statue of Sir Stamford Raffles in Boat Quay 'disappears' for Singapore Bicentennial
The white, polymarble statue of Sir Stamford Raffles next to the Singapore River in Boat Quay appears to be "disappearing". Since Saturday, half of it has been covered in dark grey paint, creating that optical illusion.
Extremism in the Klang Valley hitting tourism in Melaka, claims NGO
Tourist arrivals to Melaka, especially from Singapore, declined by an estimated 28 per cent during the 2018 year-end peak period, and a tourism-based non-governmental organisation claims this is mainly due to the recent spate of rallies and racially-tinged speeches by opposition leaders and Malay rights groups in the Klang Valley.
More trouble at pet boarding facility Platinium Dogs Club over alleged car accident
A woman understood to be the owner of the facility and a male driver allegedly knocked into a man with their car while getting away from an angry crowd, said eyewitnesses.
Motorcyclist almost run over by lorry after he breaks its mirror with high kick
This latest road rage incident comes less than two weeks after a lorry driver and a cyclist in an altercation in Pasir Ris were arrested.
Child abuse video flags gaps in China's welfare system
The video has ignited debate on how children in China remain vulnerable to abuse and highlighted the welfare system's deficiencies in protecting minors.
Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron on Roma and Anthony Chen's Ilo Ilo
In Roma, the nanny and house-cleaner in the film is based on Cuaron's real-life nanny, which is similar to how the maid in Ilo Ilo is based on Chen's foreign domestic helper.