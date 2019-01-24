Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 24

Actor Aloysius Pang dies from injuries suffered during SAF accident in New Zealand
A press conference on preliminary findings of the incident will be held on Thursday. An independent Committee of Inquiry will also investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.
Peace and stability top priority for the world: Heng Swee Keat
The globalised world order needs countries to seek peace and stability, help each other prosper and improve the quality of their people's lives, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
Dyson's move a sign of Singapore's attractiveness to global firms
The shift of British technology company Dyson's head office to Singapore is a "significant and symbolic" move as it shows that the Republic - with its political stability, policy planning and free trade agreements - remains attractive to global brands.
China will continue to expand at sustainable rate, despite posting worst growth in decades: Wang Qishan
"Speed does matter. But what really matters is the quality and efficiency of our economic development," said Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.
Banks push for e-hongbao with QR-coded red paper amid high wastage from printing new notes
The moves come amid calls by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to reduce the use of new notes during Chinese New Year to minimise wastage.
Home Front: From 'many helping hands' to fewer and stronger hands?
The growth of medium-sized and large charities reflects the relentless push towards professionalism and consolidation measures, says ST Senior Social Affairs Correspondent Theresa Tan.
Only $438,000 worth of claims filed out of $8.9m oBike owes in deposits, says liquidator
But even for those who have filed claims, there is no timeline yet as to when they can get their money back.
US aviation authority says 43 flights into Newark held up after drone sightings
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that 43 flights into Newark Liberty International Airport were required to hold after drone sightings at a nearby airport on Tuesday, while nine flights were diverted.
Swatch fails in bid to block Apple's iWatch trade mark in Singapore
Swiss watch giant Swatch failed to block Apple from registering the iWatch trade mark in their tussle over distinguishing marks.
Oscar nominations: Still not quite diverse but Roma's 10 nods bode well
Streaming platforms at least have a seat at the big table now, as do non-English works, says ST Film Correspondent John Lui.