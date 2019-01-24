Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 24

Actor Aloysius Pang dies from injuries suffered during SAF accident in New Zealand



Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang, 28, died on Jan 23 from injuries suffered while carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer in New Zealand. PHOTO: FACEBOOK / ALOYSIUS 冯伟衷



A press conference on preliminary findings of the incident will be held on Thursday. An independent Committee of Inquiry will also investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.

Peace and stability top priority for the world: Heng Swee Keat



Mr Heng speaking at The Geopolitical Outlook session. PHOTO: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM



The globalised world order needs countries to seek peace and stability, help each other prosper and improve the quality of their people's lives, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Dyson's move a sign of Singapore's attractiveness to global firms



Dyson, known for its bladeless fans and bagless vacuum cleaners, is moving its corporate head office from Britain to Singapore. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The shift of British technology company Dyson's head office to Singapore is a "significant and symbolic" move as it shows that the Republic - with its political stability, policy planning and free trade agreements - remains attractive to global brands.

China will continue to expand at sustainable rate, despite posting worst growth in decades: Wang Qishan



Wang Qishan during a plenary session in the Congress Hall at Davos. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"Speed does matter. But what really matters is the quality and efficiency of our economic development," said Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

Banks push for e-hongbao with QR-coded red paper amid high wastage from printing new notes



South-east Asia's largest bank DBS will be giving out red paper with a unique QR code printed on it to encode cash from Jan 25, 2019. PHOTO: DBS



The moves come amid calls by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to reduce the use of new notes during Chinese New Year to minimise wastage.

Home Front: From 'many helping hands' to fewer and stronger hands?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The growth of medium-sized and large charities reflects the relentless push towards professionalism and consolidation measures, says ST Senior Social Affairs Correspondent Theresa Tan.

Only $438,000 worth of claims filed out of $8.9m oBike owes in deposits, says liquidator



Bicycle operator oBike ended its Singapore operations unexpectedly in June 2018, after about 18 months of operating here, leaving users wondering if they would get a refund of their deposits. ST PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN



But even for those who have filed claims, there is no timeline yet as to when they can get their money back.

US aviation authority says 43 flights into Newark held up after drone sightings



Travellers make their way through Newark Liberty International Airport in December 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Federal Aviation Administration said on Wednesday that 43 flights into Newark Liberty International Airport were required to hold after drone sightings at a nearby airport on Tuesday, while nine flights were diverted.

Swatch fails in bid to block Apple's iWatch trade mark in Singapore



Apple had applied in 2016 to register the iWatch mark for a class of goods that included computers, computer hardware, computer peripherals and wireless communication devices, but not smart watches. PHOTO: REUTERS



Swiss watch giant Swatch failed to block Apple from registering the iWatch trade mark in their tussle over distinguishing marks.

Oscar nominations: Still not quite diverse but Roma's 10 nods bode well



Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of "Roma" at the Egyptian theatre in Hollywood on Dec 10, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Streaming platforms at least have a seat at the big table now, as do non-English works, says ST Film Correspondent John Lui.

