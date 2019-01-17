Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 17.
British PM Theresa May survives no confidence vote, to hold talks with other parties on Brexit plans
Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn, however, refused to have substantive talks with Mrs May unless she ruled out a no-deal Brexit, leaving them in a deadlock.
Experts laud shift in amended Misuse of Drugs Act but worry about potential loopholes
One concern raised was whether reformed abusers could see their resolve sway when coming into contact with unrepentant drug abusers at testing centres.
New council aims to get more women on boards
The council will have an expanded scope to look into female representation on the boards of organisations in the public sector and people sector.
Owner of unusual koi tank to appeal to keep it, will work with town council to address HDB's concerns: Baey Yam Keng
The owner of the koi tank built on the doorsteps of an HDB flat is now working with the Tampines Town Council to address safety concerns.
Singaporean linked to major Russian doping scandal jailed one week for lying to CPIB
The Singaporean told a court that he was told to lie, to hide a money trail linked to one of the biggest athletics doping cover-up involving one of Russia's biggest stars.
US investigating Huawei for alleged trade secret theft, says Wall Street Journal
One area of investigation is reportedly the technology behind a device that T-Mobile US used for testing smartphones.
Hard choices on surrogacy in Singapore: Balance between surrogacy or exploitative of poor women
Singapore has to find its own balance in allowing parents surrogacy arrangements while preventing abuse, says ST's Yuen Sin.
Fewer mynahs causing disturbance in Potong Pasir, says MP
Potong Pasir residents who have had their beauty sleep disrupted by the cacophony of mynahs squawking can rest more soundly now.
Hockey: Mystery over missing SEAP Games gold medal at Singapore Recreation Club
One of the treasured medals that marks a landmark victory in the Republic's sporting history has allegedly gone missing while on display at an esteemed sporting club.
Art Stage Singapore fair cancelled days before opening
Organisers of Art Stage Singapore cited poor local sales and "unfair competition" from a new fair at Gillman Barracks as reasons for the cancellation.