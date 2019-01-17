Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 17.

British PM Theresa May survives no confidence vote, to hold talks with other parties on Brexit plans



A video grab shows May listening as deputy leader of the opposition Labour party Tom Watson speaks during a debate on the motion of no confidence. PHOTO: AFP



Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn, however, refused to have substantive talks with Mrs May unless she ruled out a no-deal Brexit, leaving them in a deadlock.

Experts laud shift in amended Misuse of Drugs Act but worry about potential loopholes



Inmates playing sports in the yard at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Upper Changi Road North. One concern raised was whether reformed abusers could see their resolve sway when coming into contact with unrepentant drug abusers at testing centres. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



One concern raised was whether reformed abusers could see their resolve sway when coming into contact with unrepentant drug abusers at testing centres.

New council aims to get more women on boards



President Halimah Yacob meeting members of the Council for Board Diversity at the Istana yesterday. Madam Halimah is patron of the council, which is co-chaired by National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre chairman Mildred Tan (second from right) and Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



The council will have an expanded scope to look into female representation on the boards of organisations in the public sector and people sector.

Owner of unusual koi tank to appeal to keep it, will work with town council to address HDB's concerns: Baey Yam Keng



Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng posing with neighbours and children from nearby childcare centres on Jan 16, 2019. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/BAEY YAM KENG



The owner of the koi tank built on the doorsteps of an HDB flat is now working with the Tampines Town Council to address safety concerns.

Singaporean linked to major Russian doping scandal jailed one week for lying to CPIB



Tan Tong Han, 36, was sentenced yesterday to a week's jail for giving false information to a CPIB officer investigating the flow of funds in and out of Black Tidings. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



The Singaporean told a court that he was told to lie, to hide a money trail linked to one of the biggest athletics doping cover-up involving one of Russia's biggest stars.

US investigating Huawei for alleged trade secret theft, says Wall Street Journal



A man uses his phone as he walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing, China. PHOTO: REUTERS



One area of investigation is reportedly the technology behind a device that T-Mobile US used for testing smartphones.

Hard choices on surrogacy in Singapore: Balance between surrogacy or exploitative of poor women



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Singapore has to find its own balance in allowing parents surrogacy arrangements while preventing abuse, says ST's Yuen Sin.

Fewer mynahs causing disturbance in Potong Pasir, says MP



Besides pruning the trees and expecting the mynahs to disperse to non-residential areas, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong added that a second, longer-term measure is to replace the current roost trees with tree types that are less preferred by the mynahs. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Potong Pasir residents who have had their beauty sleep disrupted by the cacophony of mynahs squawking can rest more soundly now.

Hockey: Mystery over missing SEAP Games gold medal at Singapore Recreation Club



Former Singapore hockey international Farleigh Clarke (in reflection) has tried to ask Singapore Recreation Club's officials about his 1973 SEAP Games gold medal, but he said they have not responded. PHOTO: COURTESY OF FARLEIGH CLARKE



One of the treasured medals that marks a landmark victory in the Republic's sporting history has allegedly gone missing while on display at an esteemed sporting club.

Art Stage Singapore fair cancelled days before opening



Above: Pink Men Vs Pink Buddha by Manit Sriwanichpoom at last year's Art Stage. ST FILE PHOTO



Organisers of Art Stage Singapore cited poor local sales and "unfair competition" from a new fair at Gillman Barracks as reasons for the cancellation.

