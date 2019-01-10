Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 10.
GPC for Health queries why 2 in 10 subsidised patients not getting full MediShield Life cover
The GPC is asking the Health Ministry for a breakdown of subsidised patients whose bills are not fully insured.
Probe report on SingHealth data breach points to basic failings
Organisational culture was to blame for some of the missteps, said a Committee of Inquiry in the report.
20% rise in dengue cases from 2017 to 2018, surge in cases could happen in 2019: NEA
A contributing factor for the higher number of cases and a key concern is the increase in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community, said NEA.
Asian markets perk up as US-China trade talks end on upbeat note
Trade talks between the United States and China ended on a positive note on Wednesday after three days of intense negotiations.
Woman found dead in Little India hostel
The hostel manager said the woman had been staying at the hostel for about six months.
Home Front: Cranking up safety for cyclists on roads
The key to improving cyclists' safety is coming up with a way of reaching those who do take up cycling to inculcate safe riding habits, says ST's Zaihan Mohamed Yusof.
World's richest man and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to divorce after 25 years of marriage
The couple decided to divorce after a long period of “loving exploration” and trial separation, and expect to continue as partners in ventures and projects, said a statement.
NUS sues 3 firms for $55m over fire caused by gas leak
The university said the companies' alleged negligence when undertaking tasks resulted in a five-hour blaze on Aug 10, 2012.
Singapore Works: Designing both a city and a country
What goes on behind the urban design of towns? Find out in this last episode of Singapore Works as ST zooms in on Punggol and the upcoming Tengah town.
Stars such as Tay Ping Hui and Tong Bingyu go to China in search of jobs and fame
The pull of the Chinese entertainment market is so great at the moment, actors from all over - including Singapore - are being drawn there.