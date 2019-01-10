Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Jan 10.

GPC for Health queries why 2 in 10 subsidised patients not getting full MediShield Life cover



When compulsory national health insurance MediShield Life was launched in 2015, it was designed to fully cover the big bills of nine in 10 subsidised patients. PHOTO: ST FILE



The GPC is asking the Health Ministry for a breakdown of subsidised patients whose bills are not fully insured.

READ MORE HERE

Probe report on SingHealth data breach points to basic failings





One key recommendation is that SingHealth appoint its own cyber-security "risk man" rather than rely solely on its IT management vendor, Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS), for such oversight. PHOTO: ST FILE





Organisational culture was to blame for some of the missteps, said a Committee of Inquiry in the report.

READ MORE HERE

20% rise in dengue cases from 2017 to 2018, surge in cases could happen in 2019: NEA



The National Environment Agency says that the increased Aedes mosquito population in the community, coupled with the high current number of dengue cases, may lead to a surge in case numbers this year. ST PHOTO: SHABANA BEGUM



A contributing factor for the higher number of cases and a key concern is the increase in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population detected in the community, said NEA.

READ MORE HERE

Asian markets perk up as US-China trade talks end on upbeat note



US Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish (right) led the US delegation in intense trade talks with China in Beijing over three days. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Trade talks between the United States and China ended on a positive note on Wednesday after three days of intense negotiations.

READ MORE HERE

Woman found dead in Little India hostel



The 33-year-old was found lying motionless in a shophouse along Roberts Lane after the authorities were alerted at about 1pm. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The hostel manager said the woman had been staying at the hostel for about six months.

READ MORE HERE

Home Front: Cranking up safety for cyclists on roads



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



The key to improving cyclists' safety is coming up with a way of reaching those who do take up cycling to inculcate safe riding habits, says ST's Zaihan Mohamed Yusof.

READ MORE HERE

World's richest man and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to divorce after 25 years of marriage



Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. PHOTO: REUTERS



The couple decided to divorce after a long period of “loving exploration” and trial separation, and expect to continue as partners in ventures and projects, said a statement.

READ MORE HERE

NUS sues 3 firms for $55m over fire caused by gas leak



The fire at the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore was caused by a leakage of silane – a colourless, gaseous and flammable compound. PHOTO: ST FILE



The university said the companies' alleged negligence when undertaking tasks resulted in a five-hour blaze on Aug 10, 2012.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Works: Designing both a city and a country



PHOTO: ST VIDEO



What goes on behind the urban design of towns? Find out in this last episode of Singapore Works as ST zooms in on Punggol and the upcoming Tengah town.

READ MORE HERE

Stars such as Tay Ping Hui and Tong Bingyu go to China in search of jobs and fame



Actors Tay Ping Hui (left) and Tong Bingyu quit Mediacorp last year and relocated to China. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, COURTESY OF TONG BINGYU



The pull of the Chinese entertainment market is so great at the moment, actors from all over - including Singapore - are being drawn there.

READ MORE HERE