Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 7.
Children need more support to transition to P1: Researchers
Children need more emotional support and fewer worksheets and spelling tests when they move from pre-school to primary school, say researchers.
Popiah King's son Ben Goi wanted to celebrate child's first birthday this week
Businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, died in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning of a stroke that led to a brain haemorrhage.
State of the Union: Second Trump-Kim Summit set for Vietnam on Feb 27, 28
"Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one," US President Donald Trump told Congress in his second State of the Union address.
MAS named central bank of the year by London-based financial magazine
London-based journal Central Banking praised MAS' fintech efforts, and consistency in monetary policy and supervision.
7 nabbed by Malaysia police after ransom paid for release of kidnapped Singaporean: Report
The Singapore vegetable trader, who was kidnapped in southern Johor, was freed after his family paid a $331,000 ransom.
The puzzling case of SMC's judgment on a doctor who was fined $100,000
It is puzzling that SMC imposed a heavy fine on a doctor for not informing a patient of the side effects of a common injection, says ST senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.
Bangkok running out of air purifiers as toxic smog grips Thailand
Bangkok is grappling with a second year of spiking seasonal air pollution, prompting people to snap up so many filters and masks that supplies are dwindling.
Trump outlines bold vision for America but risks running aground on deep differences
Mr Trump came out strongly on two deeply divisive issues - against abortion and for a wall on the southern border with Mexico, says ST US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.
Seniors hit the road for food-delivery companies
There are now about 300 delivery riders aged 60 and above - and their numbers are rising.
Niche acts are hot: Boutique concert promoters looking beyond familiar names
Boutique gig promoters are bringing in more non-mainstream acts than before and injecting diversity into the music scene.