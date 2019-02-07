Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Feb 7.

Children need more support to transition to P1: Researchers



Many adults noted that it was important for their children to feel safe and secure in school, to have friends and to be able to follow the school routines. PHOTO: ST FILE



Children need more emotional support and fewer worksheets and spelling tests when they move from pre-school to primary school, say researchers.

READ MORE HERE

Popiah King's son Ben Goi wanted to celebrate child's first birthday this week





Mr Ben Goi's wake at his house in Bukit Timah on Feb 4, 2019. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



Businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, died in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning of a stroke that led to a brain haemorrhage.

READ MORE HERE

State of the Union: Second Trump-Kim Summit set for Vietnam on Feb 27, 28



Mr Trump first met Mr Kim on June 12 in Singapore and has been eager to hold a second summit in spite of a lack of concrete progress in persuading North Korea to give up a nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States. PHOTO: ST FILE



"Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one," US President Donald Trump told Congress in his second State of the Union address.

READ MORE HERE

MAS named central bank of the year by London-based financial magazine





The award from London-based journal Central Banking recognises best practices in policy, governance, economics and management. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



London-based journal Central Banking praised MAS' fintech efforts, and consistency in monetary policy and supervision.

READ MORE HERE

7 nabbed by Malaysia police after ransom paid for release of kidnapped Singaporean: Report

The Singapore vegetable trader, who was kidnapped in southern Johor, was freed after his family paid a $331,000 ransom.

READ MORE HERE

The puzzling case of SMC's judgment on a doctor who was fined $100,000





ST ILLUSTRATION : CEL GULAPA



It is puzzling that SMC imposed a heavy fine on a doctor for not informing a patient of the side effects of a common injection, says ST senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Bangkok running out of air purifiers as toxic smog grips Thailand



A rattled Thai military government is stepping up oversight of the worst polluters, such as factories. PHOTO: REUTERS



Bangkok is grappling with a second year of spiking seasonal air pollution, prompting people to snap up so many filters and masks that supplies are dwindling.

READ MORE HERE

Trump outlines bold vision for America but risks running aground on deep differences





Republicans stand and applaud as US President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber, on Feb 5, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Trump came out strongly on two deeply divisive issues - against abortion and for a wall on the southern border with Mexico, says ST US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.

READ MORE HERE

Seniors hit the road for food-delivery companies



Mr Ang Thing Yue cycles 60km to 100km daily, chalking up about 10 food deliveries a day. He lives in a shophouse in Ceylon Road and delivers food to areas such as Marine Parade, Bedok, Toa Payoh, Potong Pasir and Boon Keng. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



There are now about 300 delivery riders aged 60 and above - and their numbers are rising.

READ MORE HERE

Niche acts are hot: Boutique concert promoters looking beyond familiar names



Explosions in the Sky playing at The Coliseum in March 2017. PHOTO: SYMMETRY ENTERTAINMENT



Boutique gig promoters are bringing in more non-mainstream acts than before and injecting diversity into the music scene.

READ MORE HERE