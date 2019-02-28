Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 28

Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen assails Trump as a 'racist' and 'conman' but gives no direct evidence of collusion



Michael Cohen (centre) arrives for a closed-door Senate hearing, Feb 26, 2019. PHOTO: NYTIMES



But Cohen, the Republican president’s one-time “fixer,” said he had no direct evidence that Mr Trump colluded with Moscow to bolster his White House campaign.

Wisdom needed in India and Pakistan as Kashmir turns into flashpoint



Pictures of Indian pilots said to be captured by Pakistan after shooting down two Indian planes are seen on a television screen on Feb 27, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Both countries should weigh the costs of escalating conflict in the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Kashmir, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.

SIA flights to London, Frankfurt re-routed to avoid Pakistan airspace



According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, airlines are flying farther south over the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to avoid Pakistan airspace. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The flights had to stop halfway for refuelling in Mumbai and Dubai as a result.

Khaw Boon Wan 'fully prepared' for surgery on fractured arm, says recovery can take several weeks



Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post that his accident at home was a "timely reminder" that it is important for senior citizens to "never jump out of bed". PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KHAW BOON WAN



Mr Khaw said his accident at home was a timely reminder that it is important for senior citizens to "never jump out of bed".

US prosecutor charges Brochez with threatening to extort Singapore government



Brochez speaks with media before attending court on Feb 18, 2019, in Winchester, Kentucky. ST PHOTO: ARDEN BARNES FOR THE STRAITS TIIMES



The grand jury will review evidence and decide whether or not to indict him. If they do, he will be put on trial.

Trump highlights Vietnam's progress in attempt to strike deal with Kim, say experts



Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong meets US President Donald Trump in Hanoi on Feb 27, 2019. PHOTO: DPA



Vietnam is "thriving like few places on earth" and the same can happen "very quickly" for North Korea if it would give up nuclear weapons, Mr Trump said in a Twitter message.

Trump, Kim shake hands again: How different are the Hanoi and Singapore meetings?



The most obvious difference is that the two leaders came from different sides. In Singapore, Mr Trump approached from the right and Mr Kim from the left. In Hanoi, it was the opposite. PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM, AFP



Mr Kim looked far more confident compared with their last meeting in Singapore, noted one body language expert.

MP Louis Ng calls for sacred cow of streaming in secondary schools to be slayed



MP Louis Ng wants streaming to be eliminated in favour of subject-based banding, to ensure social mixing and prevent stigmatisation faced by students in the Normal streams. PHOTO: ST FILE



He called for the system to be eliminated in favour of subject-based banding, to ensure social mixing and prevent the stigmatisation faced by students in Normal streams.

Doctor gets 10 years' jail for sexually assaulting and molesting patient in his clinic



General practitioner Wee Teong Boo was also ordered to pay compensation of $1,200 for therapy sessions to help the victim cope with the psychological effects of the sexual abuse. PHOTO: ST FILE



Wee did not display any emotion in court. He maintains his innocence and will be appealing against his conviction, his lawyer said.

Mini miracle: 'Record-breaking' premature baby leaves Tokyo hospital



The baby weighed just 268g when he was delivered at 24 weeks, reportedly after he stopped growing in the womb. PHOTO: AFP



The tiny tot weighed just 268g when he was delivered at 24 weeks, reportedly after he stopped growing in the womb.

