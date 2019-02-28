Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 28

Ex-lawyer Michael Cohen assails Trump as a 'racist' and 'conman' but gives no direct evidence of collusion
But Cohen, the Republican president’s one-time “fixer,” said he had no direct evidence that Mr Trump colluded with Moscow to bolster his White House campaign.
Wisdom needed in India and Pakistan as Kashmir turns into flashpoint
Both countries should weigh the costs of escalating conflict in the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Kashmir, says ST associate editor Ravi Velloor.
SIA flights to London, Frankfurt re-routed to avoid Pakistan airspace
The flights had to stop halfway for refuelling in Mumbai and Dubai as a result.
Khaw Boon Wan 'fully prepared' for surgery on fractured arm, says recovery can take several weeks
Mr Khaw said his accident at home was a timely reminder that it is important for senior citizens to "never jump out of bed".
US prosecutor charges Brochez with threatening to extort Singapore government
The grand jury will review evidence and decide whether or not to indict him. If they do, he will be put on trial.
Trump highlights Vietnam's progress in attempt to strike deal with Kim, say experts
Vietnam is "thriving like few places on earth" and the same can happen "very quickly" for North Korea if it would give up nuclear weapons, Mr Trump said in a Twitter message.
Trump, Kim shake hands again: How different are the Hanoi and Singapore meetings?
Mr Kim looked far more confident compared with their last meeting in Singapore, noted one body language expert.
MP Louis Ng calls for sacred cow of streaming in secondary schools to be slayed
He called for the system to be eliminated in favour of subject-based banding, to ensure social mixing and prevent the stigmatisation faced by students in Normal streams.
Doctor gets 10 years' jail for sexually assaulting and molesting patient in his clinic
Wee did not display any emotion in court. He maintains his innocence and will be appealing against his conviction, his lawyer said.
Mini miracle: 'Record-breaking' premature baby leaves Tokyo hospital
The tiny tot weighed just 268g when he was delivered at 24 weeks, reportedly after he stopped growing in the womb.