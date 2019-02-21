Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 21

Doctors welcome MOH move to get High Court to review SMC judgment on $100k fine case
There was great concern among the medical fraternity that the judgment would lead to doctors dumping an overload of information on patients to protect themselves.
Record number of motorists keeping car beyond 10 years
A record 37,114 COEs were extended beyond their 10-year lifespan last year - about 20 per cent more than in 2017, the previous record year.
Days before summit, Trump raises prospect of easing North Korea sanctions
US President Donald Trump held out the prospect of an easing of tough sanctions on the country, but only if it does "something that's meaningful" on denuclearisation.
Young drug abusers and drink-driving accidents among trends of concerns last year: MHA
Still, MHA said Singapore remains relatively drug-free, and "this is significant against the backdrop of a more challenging global and regional drug supply situation".
Budget roundtable suggests supporting older workers through job redesign, flexible work
Another suggestion was to look at more closely aligning the retirement age, currently at 62, with the CPF payout eligibility age, which is 65.
Pioneer, Merdeka Generation Packages: Gig-economy generation may need more help
Younger Singaporeans facing disrupted careers and the uncertainties of a gig economy may have lower CPF balances and need even more help with healthcare financing.
Home Front: Does new support plan for caregivers go far enough?
The Government can do only so much and the community has a role to play, says ST senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan.
Don't expect quick rebound in private home prices: CapitaLand
"If we see a 5 per cent increase in home prices, I think that will be a pretty good year for the Singapore residential market," said CapitaLand CFO Andrew Lim.
Facebook's independent oversight board could include Singapore experts
One area where the board could have oversight would be political content, which a regional centre in Singapore will be monitoring closely.
Samsung unveils folding phone with Galaxy Fold
The Galaxy Fold uses a hidden hinge system - multiple interlocking gears - which allows the handset to change from a phone to a tablet.