Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 21

Doctors welcome MOH move to get High Court to review SMC judgment on $100k fine case



There was great concern among the medical fraternity that this judgment would lead to the practice of defensive medicine. PHOTO: ST FILE



There was great concern among the medical fraternity that the judgment would lead to doctors dumping an overload of information on patients to protect themselves.

Record number of motorists keeping car beyond 10 years



Cars and other vehicles along the Central Expressway near the Jalan Bahagia exit. PHOTO: ST FILE



A record 37,114 COEs were extended beyond their 10-year lifespan last year - about 20 per cent more than in 2017, the previous record year.

Days before summit, Trump raises prospect of easing North Korea sanctions



Kim Jong Un (left) and Donald Trump are seen during their summit in Singapore in June 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump held out the prospect of an easing of tough sanctions on the country, but only if it does "something that's meaningful" on denuclearisation.

Young drug abusers and drink-driving accidents among trends of concerns last year: MHA



There was an increase in the number of deaths from motorcycle accidents, red-light running violations and accidents caused by drink-driving. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Still, MHA said Singapore remains relatively drug-free, and "this is significant against the backdrop of a more challenging global and regional drug supply situation".

Budget roundtable suggests supporting older workers through job redesign, flexible work



(From left) ST associate editor Vikram Khanna moderating the roundtable with the four panellists, comprising of CEO of Singapore Business Federation Ho Meng Kit, UOB economist Barnabas Gan, Labour MP and NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Patrick Tay and Singapore University of Social Sciences economist Walter Theseira. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Another suggestion was to look at more closely aligning the retirement age, currently at 62, with the CPF payout eligibility age, which is 65.

Pioneer, Merdeka Generation Packages: Gig-economy generation may need more help



A recent study the writer was involved in showed that for a freelancer embracing the gig economy right from Day 1, CPF monies and, hence, Medisave monies in the current construct are going to be insufficient for many Singaporeans facing the risk of disrupted careers. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Younger Singaporeans facing disrupted careers and the uncertainties of a gig economy may have lower CPF balances and need even more help with healthcare financing.

Home Front: Does new support plan for caregivers go far enough?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The Government can do only so much and the community has a role to play, says ST senior social affairs correspondent Theresa Tan.

Don't expect quick rebound in private home prices: CapitaLand



CapitaLand acquired Shanghai's tallest twin towers (above) through a 50:50 joint venture between GIC and Raffles City China Investment Partners III fund. The firm's significant acquisitions in developed markets outside Singapore last year included the Gallileo, a Grade A office building in Frankfurt, Germany. Rental revenue from newly acquired or operational properties in Singapore, China, Germany and the US contributed to a surge in revenue for CapitaLand. PHOTO: CAPITALAND



"If we see a 5 per cent increase in home prices, I think that will be a pretty good year for the Singapore residential market," said CapitaLand CFO Andrew Lim.

Facebook's independent oversight board could include Singapore experts



One area where the board could have oversight would be political content, which a regional centre in Singapore will be monitoring closely ahead of upcoming elections in countries such as Thailand and Indonesia. PHOTO: AFP



One area where the board could have oversight would be political content, which a regional centre in Singapore will be monitoring closely.

Samsung unveils folding phone with Galaxy Fold



Mr Justin Denison, Samsung's SVP of Product Marketing, unveiling the Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone during the media event in San Francisco. ST PHOTO: TREVOR TAN



The Galaxy Fold uses a hidden hinge system - multiple interlocking gears - which allows the handset to change from a phone to a tablet.

