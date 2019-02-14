Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 14

Government denies allegations made by Brochez about HIV Registry leak
The Government said the allegations are either false or unsubstantiated.
European Parliament votes 'yes' on free trade, partnership agreements with Singapore
The landmark trade agreement is set to remove nearly all customs duties between the two jurisdictions.
Parliament: Amy Khor pledges more help and initiatives for seniors to age in place, stay healthy
Dr Khor said MOH is strengthening efforts empowering seniors to stay healthy and active, enabling communities of care, and evolving new models of ageing in place.
Sports Hub woes: Sport Singapore getting to nub of the hub
Sport Singapore said it is working together with SportsHub Pte Ltd to make the Sports Hub a venue "that all Singaporeans can be proud of".
Govt to continue work in preventing and responding to terrorism threat against public transport
Authorities have been working to customise specific security measures as the terrorism threat in Singapore remains high.
China trade talks going ‘very well’, says Trump
The world’s two largest economies are trying to resolve their seven-month tariff war ahead of a March 1 deadline for a deal.
Proposed changes to give equal rights to both genders
Experts agree that making laws gender neutral is a step forward in legally recognising that men, too, can be victims.
Deliveroo customers upset over 'surprise' fees
One of the fees Deliveroo has introduced is a "small order fee", which customers say can go up to $5 for orders under $10 and is applicable island-wide.
National School Games changes: Trophy for coming in 8th?
Giving out broad-based awards in sport may blunt the competitive edge and the drive for excellence in sport, says ST's Nicole Chia.
Oscars 2019: Green Book will win Best Picture, Black Panther should win
The Straits Times predicts the winners and gives its take on what and who should win this year.