Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Feb 14

Government denies allegations made by Brochez about HIV Registry leak





Mikhy Farrera Brochez, the American who allegedly leaked information of 14,200 people from Singapore's HIV Registry. PHOTO: MUGSHOTS.COM





The Government said the allegations are either false or unsubstantiated.

European Parliament votes 'yes' on free trade, partnership agreements with Singapore





Following a majority vote in favour of the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement on Feb 13, the pact can be ratified and entered into force. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EC.EUROPA.EU





The landmark trade agreement is set to remove nearly all customs duties between the two jurisdictions.

Parliament: Amy Khor pledges more help and initiatives for seniors to age in place, stay healthy





Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor said Singapore has made good progress on initiatives under the Action Plan for Successful Ageing. PHOTO: GOV.SG





Dr Khor said MOH is strengthening efforts empowering seniors to stay healthy and active, enabling communities of care, and evolving new models of ageing in place.

Sports Hub woes: Sport Singapore getting to nub of the hub





While more than 210 events were held at the Hub last year with over three million visitors, it has come under fire for its less-than-stellar sporting line-up. PHOTO: SINGAPORE SPORTS HUB





Sport Singapore said it is working together with SportsHub Pte Ltd to make the Sports Hub a venue "that all Singaporeans can be proud of".

Govt to continue work in preventing and responding to terrorism threat against public transport





The authorities have been working to customise specific security measures for public transport based on the current threat level, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Feb 13. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN





Authorities have been working to customise specific security measures as the terrorism threat in Singapore remains high.

China trade talks going ‘very well’, says Trump





Donald Trump listens next to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. PHOTO: REUTERS





The world’s two largest economies are trying to resolve their seven-month tariff war ahead of a March 1 deadline for a deal.

Proposed changes to give equal rights to both genders





The proposed changes under the Criminal Law Reform Bill seek to expand the definitions of rape and sexual assault to make them more gender-neutral and accommodate more scenarios. PHOTO: ST FILE





Experts agree that making laws gender neutral is a step forward in legally recognising that men, too, can be victims.

Deliveroo customers upset over 'surprise' fees





Deliveroo has quietly reintroduced its minimum spend in the form of a "small order fee", which customers say can go up to $5 for orders under $10 or $12 and is applicable nationwide. PHOTO: ST FILE





One of the fees Deliveroo has introduced is a "small order fee", which customers say can go up to $5 for orders under $10 and is applicable island-wide.

National School Games changes: Trophy for coming in 8th?



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



Giving out broad-based awards in sport may blunt the competitive edge and the drive for excellence in sport, says ST's Nicole Chia.

Oscars 2019: Green Book will win Best Picture, Black Panther should win





By winning the Producers Guild of America Award in January, there is a 70 per cent chance that the biopic Green Book will also win Best Picture. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION





The Straits Times predicts the winners and gives its take on what and who should win this year.

